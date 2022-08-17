Royal Commentator Believes Prince William and Kate Won’t Visit Prince Harry and Meghan in U.S. Because Sussexes ‘Have to Grow Up’

From the moment Prince William announced that the 2022 Earthshot awards were taking place in the U.S., royal watchers immediately began speculating if the future king and Kate Middleton would see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while in the country. Well, according to some royal experts they aren’t ready for a family reunion yet.

Here’s more on the Cambridges’ trip and why it’s “highly unlikely” they’ll include a stop in Montecito.

Prince William and Kate won’t be on the same coast as Prince Harry and Meghan

Many royal fans were wondering if William and Kate would be traveling to Prince Harry and Meghan’s turf for the next Earthshot Prize awards but the Duke of Cambridge revealed that they won’t even be on the same coast.

In July, William announced the exact location of the second Earthshot Prize awards and stated that it would take place in Boston.

“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William said in a video posted to the Eartshot’s YouTube channel as well as the Cambridge’s official Twitter account.

Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts was featured in the clip as well. “We will be doing it right here in Boston,” he said from the outfield at Fenway Park.

Commentator says Will and Kate think Meghan and Harry ‘have a lot of growing up to do’

The fact that Will and Kate will be in Boston for the awards means that they likely won’t be traveling to the West Coast. But some wondered if they would invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Boston for the event.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield explained why she doesn’t see that happening. “I think it’s highly unlikely that the Sussexes will be invited to see the Cambridges on their trip to Boston,” she opined per Express. “William and Catherine are really focused on the future of the monarchy and probably believe that Harry and Meghan have a lot of growing up to do before they will consider a sit-down.”

Schofield added: “The Cambridges would also want to keep the focus on the Earthshot Prize and any contact with the Sussexes risks leaks to media that would divert attention away from the cause.”

Another expert claims William is ‘finding it very hard to move on’ from the Sussexes’ allegations

Another royal expert Neil Sean agreed the Cambridges won’t be meeting up with Meghan and Harry because they have a “packed schedule.” But he also claimed another factor playing into not seeing the Sussexes is how upset William still is about the allegations his brother and sister-in-law made against the royal family during their interview with Oprah.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sean said: “It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet. When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it’s a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it’s such a vast place. You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible. They’re planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits.”

He added: “This all centers upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah.”

