Royal Commentator Claims Prince William Is Prince Harry’s Real Target in Netflix Docuseries and Duke ‘Rubs Salt Into Wound’

Some royal fans thought the first three epsiodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries was pretty tame when it came to what the Sussexes actually said about the prince’s family. However, there are three more episodes to go and those are the ones that promise to be more explosive.

On Dec. 12, Netflix released the trailer Harry & Meghan Volume II in which the duke takes aim at the Firm and specifically mentions his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry and Prince William standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry brings up Prince William making docuseries ‘toxic’

In the new trailer for Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry then goes on to make accusations of “institutional gaslighting,” before Meghan adds: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Express noted that several royal experts including Richard Fitzwilliams questioned what the couple said because there is no proof. He commented: “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic. Meghan is ‘fed to the wolves.’ Harry says ‘they were happy to lie to protect my brother.’ Who exactly and what is the proof?”

Commentator says Duke of Sussex is ‘rubbing salt in the wound’

Just before the new trailer was released, royal writer and commentator for the New Zealand Herald Daniela Elser opined that Prince William is also a “victim” as he lost his mother too but doesn’t feel the need to constantly play that card like Harry.

“Something has become clear and that there is something of a forgotten victim in this sorry saga — ol’ William,” Elser wrote per Express, adding that William was “the one who pushed their mother’s tissues under the bathroom door as she cried” and the one who “tried to support his brother when they were both grief-stricken teenagers. The now-Prince of Wales’ suffering generally gets lost when we talk about the Great Megxit Mess and in the face of Sussexes’ primetime keening.”

The writer then slammed Harry’s decision to use footage of their mother’s 1995 interview with Panorama which William said he didn’t want to ever be used again.

Elser described what Harry did allowing that footage to be aired in the Netflix docuseries as “rubbing salt in the wound” since William previously “issued an unusually forceful statement saying it should never be played again after last year’s Dyson inquiry found that the princess had been duped into taking part.”

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Prince William could ‘fight back’ against his brother’s attacks

There have been some recent reports that after the docuseries airs, the royals could ditch their old “never complain, never explain” policy and refute any claims the Sussexes make against the monarchy that are not true.

According to Express, Palace sources have said that the royals are no longer going to sit back and remain silent as William is prepared to challenge his brother’s claims. The publication noted that “Kensington Palace officials are now adopting a new strategy of meeting controversy head-on rather than letting it fester.”