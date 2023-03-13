Royal Commentator Claims King Charles III Could Snub Prince Harry in His Will, Leading to ‘Canyon-Sized Gap’ With Prince William

A royal commentator claims that King Charles III may further the growing divide between his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. A royal commentator claims the king of the United Kingdom could snub Prince Harry in his will, leading to a “canyon-sized gap” with Prince William.

Prince Harry and King Charles III have reportedly not yet reconciled after ‘Spare’ publication

Spare, Prince Harry’s blockbuster memoir, contains information about life as a royal family member from his perspective. The book traces Harry’s life from childhood through the present day.

The book speaks of growing up as a senior member of the House of Windsor. Harry reflects on his mother’s death, his complex relationships with other family members, and his battles with the press.

During a press tour, Harry repeatedly claimed he was willing to talk about his personal issues with his father, King Charles. He wanted to discuss why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, felt so strongly about exiting the royal family and said the ball was in their court.

However, Charles is reportedly eager to reconcile with Prince Harry, as well. “Those close to the king insist he has made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California,” the Telegraph reported

Despite their estrangement, it appears Charles continues to have the upper hand, particularly in the case of Harry’s inheritance. A royal commentator claims Charles could deliver a final blow to his second son by snubbing him in his will.

Royal commentator claims Prince Harry could be left out of King Charles III’s will

Royal commentator, Daniela Elser of the New Zeland Herald, wrote an opinion piece on Prince Harry and King Charles. Elser said after Spare‘s allegations and an exit as a senior royal, Charles may snub Harry in his will.

The snub could come directly from a precedent set his Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after the fire that destroyed part of Windsor Castle, Elizabeth offset the cost of rebuilding the landmark. She opened the castle and Buckingham Palace for tours, contributed her own money toward its repairs, and paid income taxes.

Subsequently, Elizabeth also negotiated tax arrangements where inheritance could pass from one sovereign to another without a significant loss. Therefore, Prince William is directly in line to inherit Charles’s fortune and will not pay taxes on the money. There is reportedly no stipulation for Prince Harry in that line of inheritance.

Harry claims he no longer receives any money from the royal family. According to People Magazine, he told Oprah Winfrey that the royals “cut him off ” financially when he and Meghan left their roles as senior royals.

This snub could further the ‘canyon-sized gap’ between Prince Harry and Prince William

Royal commentator Elser claimed the inheritance situation could only further divide King Charles III”s sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. The brother’s estrangement reportedly continues.

“This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap between William and Harry when it comes to moolah,” Elser said. She claims the irony of this situation is that Harry is in “much more need” of money, having “fled the palace coop.”

She continued, “When ‘Willy’ became the Prince of Wales last year, he inherited the Duchy of Cornwall, reportedly valued at about $2.3 billion. And Harry? He got precisely nothing on his father’s ascension to the throne, aside from, I’m guessing, a growing ulcer and deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit.”

King Charles’ coronation is set to take place on May 6. However, thus far, it has not been revealed whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony.