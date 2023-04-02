Royal Commentator Predicts William and Kate Will ‘Break the Cycle’ of the ‘Heir and Spare Dynamic’ With George, Charlotte, and Louis

A royal commentator says Prince William and Kate Middleton could dismantle the “heir and spare dynamic.” Yes, the same one that led Prince Harry to title his memoir, Spare, and voice concern to his brother. How the Prince and Princess and Wales could “break the cycle” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Plus, how the three kids may someday form a royal trio.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Royal commentator and To Do For Daily podcast creator Kinsey Schofield believes the royal family’s “heir and spare dynamic” is ending with William, Kate, and their children.

“There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost, and they fall into trouble,” she said, mentioning “spares” Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and the Duke of Sussex (via Express).

William and Kate, Schofield continued, are doing away with “‘necessity’ for a spare” when it comes to George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“I don’t think that it’s going to happen to Prince William’s children. I believe this is where they’re going to break the cycle,” she said, adding “they’re going to stop with the spare talk, and I think the ‘necessity’ for a spare ends now.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may take a ‘more collective approach’ to royal family leadership

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Moving away from the “heir and spare” model in the royal family could see George, Charlotte, and Louis all working together.

“A more collective approach could be quite popular,” Pauline Maclaran, a royal author, said. “Why just have one figurehead?”

“Maybe the emphasis will move more towards [sic] the family side,” she continued. “Particularly with the three Wales children, the emphasis could be less on the individual and more on the three of them.”

“Of course, constitutionally, they cannot all be kings and queens, but I can see clearer roles for the three Wales children being thought out,” the author concluded.

Meanwhile, Charlotte’s said to be growing up with the clear “expectation” that her adult life will look different from George’s. Perhaps, even, with the possibility of getting a job outside the royal family.

William and Kate will want to take Louis to the coronation to set George up for ‘more support’ as king



Sure, Louis became a sensation after his sugar-fueled antics at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But, according to a royal commentator, laughter wouldn’t be the sole purpose of Louis attending the coronation.

“The whole brand of the Waleses is very much, ‘We’re a family, we do it all together. We do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future,’” Angela Mollard told Sky News’ The Royal Report.

“Some people might say 4-year-old Louis was so funny, he’s the cutest,” the commentator continued. “It’s like, do you make that decision to take your kids to a posh restaurant?”

“You do, because it’s going to be funny,” Mollard explained. “But more than that, it’s going to make sure that Louis has a memory of the coronation. So when his big brother takes on that role, he and Charlotte are there to support him.”

George is second in the royal family’s line of succession behind his father, William. As such he “needs to be braced and supported by his siblings.”