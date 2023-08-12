The Duke and Duchess may find themselves adrift from some of their biggest celebrity supporters.

Since moving to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly tried to both forge and maintain friendships with some of the entertainment industry’s power players. However, one royal commentator claims that many celebrities have reportedly been warned to stay away from the couple, or it will “hurt” their careers. Here are all the details.

Celebrities reportedly warned to stay away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or risk their brand

In an interview for GBNews, royal commentator Judita Dasilva explained that celebrities are being warned not to attach themselves to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She says forging friendships with the royal family is one thing, but remaining tight-knit with the Duke and Duchess and Sussex is an entirely different matter.

Dasilva stated, “Be friends with Harry and Meghan but don’t jeopardize your brand by being seen as going against the British royal family.” She continued that publicists have warned celebrities not to support the couple publicly.

“You will notice that after their Netflix documentary came out, there wasn’t such a public wave of endorsements and support. Simply put, celebrities have brands to preserve.”

Dasilva continued, “Privately, their publicists will tell them that they can support Harry and Meghan as people, but in public, based on where they stand, they will be going against the royal family. Do they want that for their brand?”

Perhaps, Dasilva says, celebrities are wary of connecting to the former senior royals for fear of jeopardizing future projects in the United Kingdom. “It’s survival of the fittest,” she believes.

‘It’s Harry and Meghan against the world’

“There is a difference between what is happening with their businesses or personally,” Dasilva continued in her commentary for GBNews. “Personally, it has been debunked by everyone in their inner circle. They are together.”

“It’s pretty much Harry and Meghan against the world,” she continued. “Regarding their relationship, they are very much in love and unified.”

However, Dasilva says, their business relationships are in a bit of disarray. The couple faced criticism for their work ethic and lack of original ideas to maintain a working relationship with Spotify, which dropped Harry and Meghan earlier in 2023.

The couple did damage control against their past three years of negative talk about the royals by claiming they will no longer discuss the storied clan. That effectively announced to anyone who might potentially invest in them that how they have generated interest in their Sussex brand is now off the table.

“They are not a valuable commodity if you take the topic of the royals off the table,” she continued. “They have cashed in on that connection. This is Harry and Meghan’s cache and allure.”

She concluded that the couple has to “pivot” to find a new value in the entertainment industry. “They don’t have a discernable talent. What do you have to get people to continue rolling in the money they’ve enjoyed thus far.”

Who are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity friends are notable names from the entertainment and sports worlds. Some of these friendships were cultivated before the couple’s engagement, while others occurred after they were married.

Meghan once counted Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King as her confidants. George and Amal Clooney befriended Harry via their joint philanthropy work.

David Beckham and Harry were friendly for many years before introducing their wives, Victoria and Meghan. Composer David Foster is also a longtime friend of the Duke of Sussex. He arranged for the royal couple to stay in a friend’s Vancouver Island mansion before moving to California in 2020.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z recorded their BRIT Award acceptance speech for best international group in front of a portrait of Meghan. The two couples finally met at the premiere of The Lion King in July 2019. When they first moved to California, Tyler Perry, Princess Lilibet’s godfather, offered his home and security detail to the couple.

Also, friends with the couple are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, their Montecito neighbors, and Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia DeRossi. “Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” the entertainer tweeted.

DeGeneres concluded, “[Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”