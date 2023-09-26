Kinsley Schofield found there was a distinct difference between the two 2023 trips by the royals to the Big Apple.

Prince William recently wrapped up a trip to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. There, he revealed the 15 finalists of this year’s contest. He spent time participating in events focused on environmental innovations and spoke to first responders on mental health and well-being. Subsequently, a royal commentator called William’s visit “incognito” in stark contrast to his brother, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle‘s May excursion to the Big Apple, which resulted in a “two-hour car chase.”

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield discussed Prince Wiliam’s 2023 New York City visit in an interview for GBN Live. “Prince William came out on top during this trip. He was a bonafide rock star,” Schofield explained.

“The United States absolutely adores him. And hundreds of people lined up to meet the heir to the throne on the streets of New York,” she continued.

Schofield found it delightful to learn the Prince of Wales took an early morning run through Central Park during his visit. Previous Earthshot winner Vaitea Cowan questioned the Prince of Wales about his adventure, as reported by People Magazine.

“I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine,” he said. “It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning, and it was beautiful getting some fresh air.”

“It was so fun to hear him jogging around Central Park. Can you imagine being a random person and spotting the Prince of Wales running past you,” Schofield asks.

The commentator compared William and Harry’s New York City visits, calling the difference “interesting.” However, she claims Prince William “can go incognito.” But “Harry and Meghan have a two-hour car chase when they visit the city,” she says.

Prince Harry reportedly had a different experience in May 2023 when he visited New York City

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited New York City four months prior, in May 2023. The couple and her mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, a spokesperson claimed per the BBC.

However, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Los Angeles Times its officers “assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” They claimed numerous photographers made the couple’s transport “challenging.”

Julian Phillips, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, said the following regarding the alleged incident in a statement to the Times. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination. There were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Prince William’s New York visit highlighted the royal family’s love for the planet

Prince William photographed at the Earthshot event in New York City in September 2023 | Shannon Stapleton/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales, Prince William, continues a longstanding tradition within the royal family regarding environmental causes. Subsequently, this conscious effort by the House of Windsor to better the planet is reflected on its official website.

Schofield said of William’s green efforts, “He is continuing Queen Elizabeth’s love for the planet. Subsequently, his father, King Charles, who was always chastised for talking to plants, was ahead of the game regarding the environment. This is a critical mission to the family.”

The site reports the royal staff works closely to reduce the energy used to heat, light, and cool royal buildings. Energy-efficient LED lighting has been installed across the estate. Electricity is produced for Windsor Castle’s use by a hydroelectric power scheme on the River Thames at Romney Weir.

The green spaces at Buckingham Palace’s gardens are utilized to their fullest extent to provide natural habitats for insects and birds. Also, pesticides are used minimally, and sustainable plant life is encouraged. The Buckingham Palace Gardens also grow fruit and vegetables for consumption.

Prince William has since returned to the United Kingdom. He shares a home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with his wife, Kate Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.