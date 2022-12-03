Royal Commentator Says ‘Reality’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Queen Elizabeth Might’ve Been Very Different

Another day, another royal family book. A new Queen Elizabeth II biography is here. One claim from its pages has a commentator questioning the “reality” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the late monarch toward the end of her life.

Gyles Brandreth’s Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait provides a sense of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth, according to commentator Kinsey Schofield. Not just on the whole but rather leading up to the queen’s death.

“I think that this [the book] gives real insight into the queen’s relationship with Harry and Meghan towards [sic] the end of her life,” she told GB News (via Express). “Because we didn’t know, we’re finding out that the queen towards [sic] the end of her life was suffering in silence from bone marrow cancer.”

It “would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life,” Brandeth wrote (via The Mail+).

“I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma—bone marrow cancer…. The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly,” he continued.

“Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment—including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones—can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years,” he said.

Supposed illness brings into ‘question’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth, commentator explains

The To Di For Daily podcast host went on to explain how Brandreth’s claim Queen Elizabeth had bone cancer puts her relationship with Harry and Meghan in a new light. Especially considering the couple was said to have refused to visit the queen during their tour of the U.K. and Germany just days before the monarch’s death.

“Now, did Harry and Meghan really decline their last invitation to spend time with her?” Schofield asked. “If they knew that she was suffering from cancer, I would certainly hope not.”

“Or perhaps, the family didn’t think they could trust them with that information,” she added, saying “it really makes you start to question their relationship with the queen.”

“Here in the United States, Harry goes on television and talks about incredibly close they are,” the R is for Revenge Dress author said. “He’s trying to protect her from certain members of the staff or family. And I think in reality we’re realising [sic] that there was a real divide here.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s comments on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry, like many other royals, issued a statement after the queen’s death. Referring to her “Granny” and his “Commander-in-Chief,” Harry called the late monarch a “guiding compass.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service: thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meghan didn’t publicly comment on the queen’s death until October 2022. In a Variety cover interview, she described the aftermath as “a complicated time.”

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband,’” she told the publication.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” she added.

Meghan also mentioned how the queen made her feel “special,” saying she felt “deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

