Find out what "headache" the Prince of Wales is dealing with now following reports about something the Duchess of Sussex is plotting.

From everything that has come out since the rift between the royal family and the Sussexes began, it doesn’t appear that Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) ever bonded with Meghan Markle. And as time has gone on, things turned ugly with the public mud-slinging the duke and duchess have thrown the Waleses’ way.

Now, a royal commentator is claiming that Meghan is giving Prince William another “real headache” and there’s no easy way for the future king to handle it.

Prince William and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2018 | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ever since news broke that Prince Harry signed a multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, there’s been speculation and reports that his wife will author one of those books.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the prospect of Meghan penning an autobiography has become a real concern for William, especially after the release of Spare. But William can’t just call up his sibling and the former Suits star to discuss his worries. He reportedly fears the Sussexes will publicize any contact or even an effort to contact them.

“William’s real headache is that he can’t get in touch with his brother without risking the contents of any conversation they have being made public. It is a real frustration for him and it totally ties him up,” Larcombe said via Fabulous, adding everything Meghan and Harry have done are “so far over the mark of what the royals would consider acceptable and it just makes it impossible for William to trust his brother or make any move toward [reconciliation].”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince William watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Meghan’s book won’t be anywhere near as successful Prince Harry’s memoir

So what if Meghan does write her own memoir? At least one expert is predicting that it will sell far less than Harry’s book Spare.

“I think that it would sell significantly less than Harry’s memoir,” Go Up’s PR expert Edward Coram-James told Express. “This is for a number of reasons. Had [Spare] been marketed as just another autobiography of someone famous, with no suggestion of explosive accusations, the numbers would have been in line with most other autobiographies, which are substantially lower than the numbers that it actually achieved.”

The expert opined that even the duke’s memoir “didn’t live up to the hype.” Furthermore, the duchess’s wouldn’t be as much of a success as people are “likely to not believe that anything explosive will be contained.”

He added: “The hit-piece nature of the surrounding marketing, which essentially promised earth-shattering allegations about the world’s most famous family, made by none other than one of the family’s most senior members, peaked market interest. In the end, however, the revelations did not live up to the hype. Harry accusing William of pushing him over in a brotherly argument, while not ideal for the royal family, is hardly enough to sink the institution. “

“[Meghan’s] will be more in line with standard autobiographies which, as mentioned, have much lower uptake. Further, the public has reacted with broad disapproval of the take-down nature of the Sussexes’ biographical pieces. They swung for the royals, and, arguably, they missed. And the Sussex’s popularity has taken a very significant hit as a result. I would argue that one can draw a pretty straight line between the Sussexes’ attacks on the royal family and the decline in Harry and Meghan’s popularity and then another somewhat straight line between the decline in their popularity and the loss of some of their major contracts, such as that with Spotify.”

Coram-James concluded, “In a nutshell, whereas the hit pieces may have generated flash-in-the-pan success and short-term income, there’s a very persuasive argument to be made that it badly hurt their long-term commercial viability.”