It’s no secret that the last few weeks have been rough for the royal family regarding the health of King Charles III and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). Following a procedure for an enlarged prostate, tests revealed that the monarch has a ” form of cancer.” He is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Prince William‘s wife had abdominal surgery in January that required several days in the hospital before a lengthy recovery at home, which caused the princess to cancel all her engagements through March.

Now, with two key working royals out of commission, the family is feeling the effects of a slimmed-down monarchy. There have been reports that ex-working royal Prince Harry is willing to step up and pick up some royal duties. There are also stories circulating that the Duke of Sussex is hoping to spend more time in the U.K. even though his wife, Meghan Markle, doesn’t seem keen on the idea.

Well now, a royal expert is revealing that the door can be firmly shut on any hope of a royal return for the Sussexes.

Report that Prince Harry would return to royal duties if needed

Despite stepping down four years ago, The Times has reported that given his father’s illness Harry would step in and shoulder some royal responsibilities if needed.

According to the publication, which cited a royal source, “on all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the king while he’s sick. Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the king and Kate’s wellbeing ­paramount in this.”

Since then though, Palace sources have claimed that it doesn’t matter how hefty the royal workload gets because Prince William would rather do it all himself than ask his brother for any help.

“There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William,” To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield also told the New York Post. “Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy. They are a liability to the family.”

‘No hope in hell’ for Sussexes’ to have a royal return

Schofield isn’t alone in her stance that Harry and Meghan’s return isn’t going to happen. Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English insisted there was “not a hope in hell” of such a notion coming to fruition.

She made the glaring admission on Palace Confidential, saying: “Not a hope in hell, simply” and added that she believed The Times initial story about the duke willing to return was “heavily briefed” by Harry’s side.

“It was effectively saying he would be keen to come back into the frame to undertake more royal duties while his father was ill,” she explained. “It also seemed to suggest there was a tacit support for the idea [by the Palace]. That immediately rang alarm bells with me because I just know it is not their thinking — so I made some calls and was told almost immediately ‘absolutely not,’ there has not even been a casual conversation about that here.”