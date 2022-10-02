Royal Expert Says Prince Harry’s Memoir Could ‘Play out Very Well’ for King Charles

There’s a chance Prince Harry’s memoir might actually help King Charles III, a royal expert says. From dispelling “speculation” to quieting rumors, a commentator thinks the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book may “make things much better.”

British royals aren’t likely counting down the days to the release of Harry’s memoir out of sheer excitement. He announced his forthcoming “truthful and accurate” account of his life in July 2021. Ever since then, royal watchers have wondered about the content.

Will Harry talk about the royal family more than he already has? Or will it be more “motivational” rather than “scathing”? While the content of the book is unknown, a royal commentator thinks it has the potential to be a significant source of “drama.”

“It promises to, possibly, cause some of the biggest drama the royal family has seen,” Roya Nikkhah, royal editor of the Sunday Times, told Times Radio via Express. “He’s going to write what he describes as this intimate and heartfelt book — no holds barred.

“It might make the Oprah interview look like child’s play in comparison,” she added, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s March 2021 TV special. “I think the royal family are in the braced position going forward to all of that.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s stepmother, now-queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles, reportedly “lives in dread” of the book.

The book could help King Charles dispel any ‘incorrect’ speculation

According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, it’s possible Harry’s memoir may assist his father in setting the record straight. However, as he told Express, it all depends on how accurate his account is.

“It would now seem to me that a behind-the-scenes account of the mourning period, the funeral, all of the debates about the uniform and things like that might well make very interesting extra material in the book,” Sacerdoti said, referring to speculation whether or not Harry will change his memoir due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“And again, that may cause trouble for the royal family depending on how he tells it and how much of it is true or is not true,” he said.

“Of course, it could also make things much better for them if he put some rumours [sic] to rest, said they were wrong and that the speculation’s been incorrect,” he continued. “That could actually play out very well for the new king.”

“I think we do have to give him the benefit of the doubt, wait and see,” the royal expert added.

Prince Harry’s memoir could also create a ‘ripple effect’ beyond the royal family

King Charles and Prince Harry | David Rose – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Potential changes to the memoir aside, Sacerdoti thinks it may have far-reaching consequences.

Harry “has a right to write his memoir, but like everybody, you need to think about the effect your work might have,” he told Express. However, as he noted, they’re “often complicated.” But “especially” so for families.

“So anyone that writes a memoir and talks about their family, even if they don’t think they’re being critical, may say something which is read as critical and can have a ripple effect.”

“When your family is the royal family that ripple effect cannot just be personal and familial in its effect, it can be much greater — it could be constitutional or historical,” Sacerdoti explained.

Harry’s memoir doesn’t have an official release date beyond the tentative late 2022 launch listed in the announcement.

