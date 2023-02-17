Royal Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Wouldn’t Let Their Kids Appear in Public if They Had a Choice

A royal expert believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton wouldn’t let their kids appear in public if they didn’t have to. William and Kate tend to limit the number of appearances their children make in an effort to keep their lives balanced.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton wouldn’t let their kids appear in public if they had the choice to do so

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained why the Prince and Princess of Wales tend to “drip-feed” their children’s public appearances.

Larcombe told OK!, “William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice — but they don’t.”

He continued, “Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain.”

The royal expert added, “They saw her very popular father, the unexpected king, die at such a young age and the public loved and supported the queen because of what happened to her father.”

William and Kate are rasing their kids using ‘the Middleton model,’ expert says

Of course, Prince William was exposed to the public from an early age, but he and Kate are raising their kids differently.

“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William. William has based his children’s upbringing on the Middleton model — three children, affluent, but hard-working parents and lots of love in the house,” Larcombe shared.

The expert continued, “By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends.”

Larcombe added, “That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain.”

Another royal expert shares thoughts on Prince George’s appearances

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also looked at how William and Kate are finding a balance for Prince George as a future king.

“Just as William learned from an early age what his future entailed, taking lessons in kingship from his grandmother when he was a schoolboy at Eton, he is keen that George — who has a quieter personality than his more extrovert sister — knows what will one day be expected of him,” Nicholl told Express.

She continued, “William is determined the monarchy will survive but also acknowledges that by the time George comes to the throne the world will be a very different place. He is preparing him for that, too.”

The couple is trying to prepare George for the role without “weighing him down,” according to Nicholl. “George knows that he’s going to be king one day, but what Kate and William are not doing is weighing him down with a sense of duty,” she explained.

“It’s not an easy job as parents to have to prepare one of your children to be the future monarch, but it’s communicated in a way that George can absolutely understand,” the expert added.