Royal Expert Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Jealous’ of Prince William and Kate Because He Wanted to Be King and Meghan to Be Queen

A number of viewers who watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries believe the royal family was relieved as there weren’t many new earth-shattering revelations or allegations against them. But the Duke of Sussex’s biography Spare is a different story. Many royal watchers can’t understand why Harry seems so intent on trying to permanently stain and bring down the monarchy while making his brother, Prince William, look really bad.

Well, some royal commentators think what the Sussexes are doing and saying publicly is showing that they are “jealous” of the Prince and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) because they will be the next king and queen and Harry and Meghan won’t. Here’s more on that, plus why Harry previously said William was the one jealous of him.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, who is the founder and host of the To Di For Daily podcast spoke to Express about the Sussexes and labeled them as “bitterly jealous” of the Waleses.

“I believe that Harry and Meghan are bitterly jealous of the Prince and Princess of Wales,” Schofield opined claimed. She opined that Harry’s jealousy of William goes back to when he was a child as several media outlets reported that the younger prince used to tell people, including Princess Diana, that he wanted to be king one day.

Schofield added that Sussexes should acknowledge that much of their popularity is because of the positions they held within the royal family.

“People weren’t lining up in the streets to meet Meghan Markle from Suits. They wanted to meet Prince Harry’s girlfriend and wife,” the commentator said. “[Meghan and Harry] failed to acknowledge that the public loved them thanks to a platform that the institution gave the both of them.”

As for William and his wife’s issues with the Duchess of Sussex, Schofield thinks that all has to do with “a different set of values” rather than jealousy, saying: “William and Catherine’s issues with Meghan had nothing to do with jealousy. Their values were just dramatically different than Meghan Markle’s.”

Prince Harry has claimed Prince William is ‘jealous’ of him

Prince William and Prince Harry walk together to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Express noted that years ago Prince Harry was asked about “jealousy” in the royal family and claimed that William was jealous of him, noting that he had more opportunities than his brother did in the military.

In a 2013 interview, Harry said: “There is a bit of jealousy. Not just that I get to fly this [helicopter] but obviously he’d love to be out here and I don’t see why–to be honest with you I don’t see why he couldn’t. His job out here would be flying the IIT or whatever, doing Chinook missions. Just the same as us; no one knows who’s in the cockpit.”

The prince continued: “Yes, you get shot at but, you know if the guys that are doing the same job as us are being shot at on the ground then I don’t think there’s anything wrong with us being shot at as well. People at home will have issues with that, but we’re not special, the guys out there are.”

Another commentator believes Meghan is jealous of Kate

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive on the long walk at Windsor to view Queen Elizabeth II tributes | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Another royal commentator has talked about “jealously” but not just with Harry. Sophie Corcoran did not mince words when she spoke about Meghan following the release of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries.

“This entire documentary has stemmed from a hatred and a jealously of Kate. That is the reason this entire thing exists and the entire problem with the royal family and Harry and Meghan exist,” Corcoran said on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show. “Meghan cannot stand Kate because Kate is beautiful, she is elegant, she is going to be queen, and she is the center of attention. Meghan will never be the center of attention.”