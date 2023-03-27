Why Does the Royal Family Continue to Marry Relatives?

While it may not be the norm nowadays, marriage between family members was a common practice among the royals in the past. And it still happens to some extent even today. From King Charles III and Princess Diana to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here’s a breakdown of some of the most famous related royal couples, along with some insight into why the British royal family continues to marry distant family members.

The practice of royals marrying within the family has been around for centuries

Centuries ago, the practice of marrying close relatives was widespread among the royal (and wealthy) families in Europe, as well as in other parts of the world. It was a way for reigning families to maintain power and protect their dynasties. The practice also helped well-to-do households preserve their wealth and property.

Today, the practice is much less common, but the British royal family still marries distant relatives. The reason for this — at least up until Queen Elizabeth II’s marriage to Prince Philip — was partly due to tradition. But it also helped maintain the family’s bloodline and keep the monarchy strong.

Did you know today marks the anniversary of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's wedding? They were married on this day in 1840!

Famous British royal couples that are related

Over the years, several members of the British royal family have married relatives. Queen Victoria married her first cousin, Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, according to The Royal Family’s official site. The two shared the same grandfather, Francis, Duke of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, were related as they were both descendants of Queen Victoria. They were third cousins through Queen Victoria and shared a great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria’s mother.

The royal couple first met when they were teenagers and fell in love. Their relationship withstood the test of time and has been one of the longest and most successful marriages in the history of the British monarchy. Despite being related, their marriage was not considered incestuous, as they were distant cousins. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for 74 years and died within a year of each other.

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in @wabbey on 20 Nov 1947.



In 2017 The Queen and The Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary.

King Charles III and Princess Diana were also distant cousins, sharing a common ancestor in Henry VII. According to Reader’s Digest, they were 16th cousins once removed and also 7th cousins. Despite being distant relatives, their marriage was considered a strategic move to maintain the royal bloodline and strengthen the monarchy.

King Charles III is also related to his current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, through their common ancestor, Henry Cavendish, 2nd Duke of Newcastle. They are ninth cousins once removed.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also related, albeit distantly. They are 14th cousins, once removed, through Sir Thomas Leighton, a 16th-century sheriff of Shropshire. Similarly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are distant cousins, with their common ancestor being Ralph Bowes, a 16th-century landowner.

While many modern royal couples are married to distant relatives, it’s not necessarily to preserve royal bloodlines, but more of a coincidence that royals are married to their partners as they come from similar social circles.

Some states in the U.S. restrict cousin marriages while it’s still completely legal in the UK

In contrast to the past, marrying relatives is no longer common in some parts of Europe and the United States. This is due to a variety of factors, including social stigma and scientific evidence that shows the negative genetic effects of close relatives having children. While cousin marriage is still legal in the UK, some US states have laws in place that restrict close family members, including cousins, from getting legally married.

Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt were married on March 17, 1905.

However, throughout history, there were some notable Americans who married their first cousins. Albert Einstein married his first cousin, Elsa Einstein, according to The Guardian. And surprisingly, the couple was related through both their mother’s and father’s sides.

America’s 32nd President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, was also married to a cousin, reports History. His wife, Eleanor, was his fifth cousin, once removed.