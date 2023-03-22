Royal Family Coronation Chaos: Palace Trying to Wrap up Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Invite ‘as Quickly as Possible’

The coronation of King Charles III is rapidly approaching. However, certain aspects of the event have yet to be addressed, such as the formalization of the guest list. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to respond to an invitation from the palace to attend the event. In turn, the palace is reportedly trying to wrap up their invite confirmation “as quickly as possible.” Here’s why.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles III are in a stalemate over the coronation | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invite via email

Formal invitations for the coronations of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly won’t be mailed until April. However, on Mar. 4, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said they received a save-the-date email.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple said, per the BBC. “An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The coronation is set to occur on the fourth birthday of the couple’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. However, thus far, it is not yet known if the couple will attend the storied event. The last event the couple attended with the royal family was the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022.

Kensington Palace reportedly trying to wrap up Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite ‘as quickly as possible’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Mirror reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are refusing to accept their invitation to King Charles’ coronation for several reasons. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan would like their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to be included in the event. The children of Prince William, Harry’s brother, will be involved in the celebration.

The couple reportedly wants a place alongside other senior family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, since they are no longer working royals if they will appear has yet to be determined.

A Palace insider told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan’s reported pushback could have consequences. The Mirror quoted a source who said, “The Palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos.”

The source continued, “It could very well be that it ends in a stalemate, and they won’t attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power not to let that happen.”

What would happen if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t attend King Charles’ coronation?

If Harry and Meghan do not attend King Charles’ coronation, it could cement the public’s growing negative perception of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This event will be the first time Harry will see his family members face-to-face after publishing his memoir Spare.

This will also be the first public appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United Kingdom since the book’s publication and the debut of their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. Both the book and series were filled with revelations about the clan from Harry and Meghan’s perspective.

Subsequently, Harry has no fundamental part in the ceremony. However, while Prince William’s role in the ceremony is still to be officially confirmed by the palace, he is expected to be the only royal liege man at the ceremony.

Per The Sunday Times, Charles has removed from the ceremony the act of the royal dukes kneeling to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek, with only William performing the tradition.

King Charles’s coronation will be held on May 6. The historic royal event will kick off a weekend of celebrations honoring the king and Queen Consort Camilla.