Do Royal Family Members Need Permission to Divorce?

Divorce has historically been a taboo subject in the British royal family, primarily because of the impact it could have on the monarchy’s image. But because the current ruling monarch, King Charles III, had a failed marriage, some might wonder whether royal couples need permission to divorce.

The royal family has looked down on divorce for centuries

The Church of England, which is embedded in the monarchy, historically held a traditional stance on divorce. And its rules made it nearly impossible for royals to divorce or marry someone whose previous marriage had ended.

According to Historic UK, the Church of England was established after King Henry VIII split from the Catholic Church because it wouldn’t allow him to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. But the limitations of divorce remained as a reflection of the church’s doctrinal position.

However, the church’s stance on divorce has since changed. Now it allows remarriage for divorced individuals. The royal family has also adopted this change, as divorce has become more common in recent years.

But despite the change in these rules, the royal family still discourages divorce because the monarchy has a history of frowning upon it. And it’s still considered a sensitive issue, mainly because it could bring negative attention and tarnish the royal family’s reputation.

Does the royal family need permission to divorce?

Royal family members do not require permission to divorce, but the monarchy still watches their actions closely. And though the king or queen has no power to veto a dissolution of marriage, their attitude toward the situation and influence can still be felt.

However, divorce can affect a member’s title and standing. In most cases, former royals who have been divorced are allowed to hold onto their titles. But if they remarry, they might be asked to give them up.

Divorces might also affect certain privileges, including the right to use royal resources such as private planes and security. The ruling monarch can grant these privileges, depending on the circumstances surrounding the divorce.

The monarchy has experienced plenty of divorces

Divorce is still considered a sensitive issue due to its potential impact on the monarchy’s reputation. However, that has not stopped royal family members from ending their marriages.

Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, divorced in 1978. Since then, three of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew — have divorced their spouses.

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Peter Phillips announced he and his wife Autumn had separated after 12 years of marriage. Later, the couple announced they had finalized their divorce in 2021.

Rumors have swirled that Kate Middleton and Prince William are headed toward divorce. Those rumors have been largely unfounded, and Kate and William have denied them. However, the speculation highlights the intense scrutiny royal family members face in their personal lives.