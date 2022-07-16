The Royal Family Will ‘Need’ Prince Harry to Return as a Royal Once Queen Elizabeth Dies, Biographer Says: ‘He Was an Asset’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently traveled to the U.K. for the first time in years to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. One expert believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to return to the U.K. more permanently after Queen Elizabeth dies. Here’s what the expert said and what Prince Harry has revealed about his rift with the royal family.

Prince Harry | Victoria Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently returned to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently took their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was the couple’s first public appearance there since 2019.

One expert opined that the Duke of Sussex’s behavior after the visit indicated he was feeling “homesick” for the U.K. In his first public outing since the Queen’s Jubilee, Harry spent June 10 playing polo at the Cancha de Estrellas Polo Club in Santa Barbara, California.

“He seems homesick to me,” suggested royal author Duncan Larcombe (via Express). “Harry’s suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends – all things he used to enjoy doing in the U.K.”

Prince Harry has spent less than 2% of his time in UK since Megxit 'sonic boom'https://t.co/7FJW4X3NrH pic.twitter.com/8D4gnuWejL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 11, 2022

Royals expert thinks the royal family will ‘need’ Prince Harry back in the U.K. after Queen Elizabeth dies

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to make their home in the U.S. after their marriage, one expert thinks the couple will “need” to return to the U.K. on a more permanent basis after Queen Elizabeth dies.

Royal biographer Tina Brown believes that the pressure on Prince Charles, Prince William, and Duchess Kate will be too great, and the royal family will be too thin.

“I think there is a great effort to try to make everybody focus on the heir, Charles, and William and Kate. But there is a lot of pressure on that,” Brown said on the Guardian’s Today In Focus podcast.

The author added, “I do think at a certain point they are going to need Harry back, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset.”

Two days after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's shattering interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace issued a four-sentence response, saying their accusations of racism and lack of support are taken "very seriously" and will be addressed by the royal family "privately." pic.twitter.com/rLkzb0WP7l — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 9, 2021

The Duke of Sussex said he left his home country due to a ‘lack of support’ from the royal family

Expert Tina Brown may think that Prince Harry will have to return to the U.K. following Queen Elizabeth’s death, but the Duke of Sussex himself hasn’t given any indication that he plans to move back to his home country.

Prince Harry previously told Oprah that while the “U.K. is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family (per Marie Claire). There have been rumors that Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle created tension with his older brother, Prince William.

According to veteran royal reporter Katie Nicholl, the brothers had a falling out around Christmas 2018 when Harry told William he wasn’t embracing Meghan as part of the royal family.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” said Nicholl’s source (per Cosmopolitan). “They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort.”

