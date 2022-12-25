The Royal Family Has a Queen Elizabeth Christmas Tree — Photo

TL;DR:

The royal family has a Queen Elizabeth-inspired Christmas tree on display at Windsor Castle.

Located in the Crimson drawing room, the Queen Elizabeth Christmas tree features ornaments in the late monarch’s racing colors – red, purple, and gold.

The royal family’s Christmas will have a “good measure of sadness,” without Queen Elizabeth, according to a commentator.

Queen Elizabeth II | Glyn Kirk – WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Christmas tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Three months after the monarch’s death, the royal family’s remembering her with some special holiday decorations. Windsor Castle, one of the queen’s beloved residences, has a Christmas tree decked out in her honor.

There’s a Christmas tree decorated with Queen Elizabeth’s racing colors at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth-inspired Christmas tree | Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Deck the halls. Windsor Castle state apartments are ready for the holiday season.

Among the festive decorations is a Queen Elizabeth Christmas tree. Although it’s not decorated with more obvious queen-themed baubles such as Paddington Bear or corgi figurines.

Instead, the holiday decor, spearheaded by the Royal Collection Trust, features red, purple, and gold ornaments as a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s racing colors. While she had a well-documented love of dogs, the queen also had a strong interest in horses. Her pony, Emma, even took part in her funeral.

The Queen Elizabeth Christmas tree is in the Crimson drawing room, “one of the most ornate rooms” at Windsor Castle “regularly used by the former monarch for private events,” (via Express).

Queen Elizabeth II-inspired Christmas tree | Jack Taylor/Getty Images

In addition to the Queen Elizabeth Christmas tree, Windsor Castle has a showstopper of a Nordmann Fir in St. George’s Hall. Royal watchers might know it as the setting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s introduction of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2019.

The 20-foot tall tree, grown in Windsor Great Park, of which King Charles III is ranger, is decorated with 3,000 lights and hundreds of ornaments.

Royal family Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle also include wreaths, garland, and a display of festive decor in the Waterloo Chamber.

Christmas will have a ‘good measure of sadness’ for the royal family without Queen Elizabeth, commentator says

The royal family typically spends Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth hosting. However, in the wake of her death at the age of 96, the royal family’s about to have their first Christmas without her.

The holiday season will be “full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness,” royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Express. “There’s going to be that empty place where the queen sat. I presume Charles will sit there unless they choose to leave it empty.”

Bond continued, saying while “it will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering” — presumably walking to church on Christmas Day — the family will be “lacking their matriarch.”

“It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person,” she added. “Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different.”