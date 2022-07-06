Royal Fans Think They Spotted Prince William Swearing at Wimbledon

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon on July 5, 2022.

Some fans think they caught a glimpse of Prince William saying “f***.”

Others think he said, “for crying out loud,” or “for goodness sake.”

Seeing royals at Wimbledon isn’t uncommon. Members of the British royal family have been attending the tennis tournament for decades. However, during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s July 2022 Wimbledon appearance, something unusual might’ve been caught on camera. At least, that’s what some royal fans think. Some fans believe they spotted the Duke of Cambridge swearing during a particularly tense moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the royal box at Wimbledon on July 5, 2022. They watched Britian’s Cameron Norrie defeat Belgian’s David Goffin in the quarterfinals.

Kate sported a blue polka-dot dress she first wore in June 2022 during Platinum Jubilee weekend. Meanwhile, William wore a complementary suit and tie. The parents of three appeared animated during the match with cameras capturing their reactions.

William and Kate’s Wimbledon appearance goes beyond their love of the sport. Kate’s patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the organization which organizes Wimbledon. As such she typically attends at least one Wimbledon match.

Some fans think cameras caught Prince William saying ‘f***’ when Cameron Norrie lost a point

Per the UK’s Mirror, some royal fans think cameras captured the Duke of Cambridge getting caught up in the match. When Norrie lost a point cameras cut to the 40-year-old for his reaction.

William appeared to shake his head from side to side. At the same time, he adjusted his tie and uttered a few words. One person shared the clip on Twitter with the caption, “Haha Prince William saying no, no, no f*** it lol” and a smiley emoji.

“Can’t be unseen! So glad he’s human,” one person replied. “Good to see some feelings,” added another. “It was the loosening of the tie as he said it,” wrote another.

One Twitter user remarked William was “just being human” in a moment “sport lovers can relate” to. Another said he “probably wants to take his tie off and have beer.”

While some people were glad to see William appearing to curse at Wimbledon, others think uttered something entirely different.

“He was about to say ‘for goodness sake’ when the camera cut away,” one person replied.

Another agreed, suggesting he could’ve also said “for crying out loud.’”

Others dismissed the idea entirely. “He would never use the f word,” one person said. Another suggested he might’ve been saying “flipping hell.”

Kate Middleton also had a sweet moment with her parents

William seemingly cursing at Wimbledon wasn’t the only memorable moment from the semifinals. Cameras also caught a sweet interaction involving the Duchess of Cambridge and her parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.

Kate’s parents were also there for the Norrie-Goffin match. However, they weren’t all sitting next to each other. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats cameras captured Kate waving to her parents and mouthing “hello.” She was also seen blowing a kiss in their direction.

