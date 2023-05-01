Royal Insider Reveals Details of Coronation Rehearsals and Buckingham Palace Surprise

King Charles III‘s coronation takes place in less than one week. Therefore, preparations are ramping up as the palace readies itself for the ceremonial shift in power. A royal insider reveals details regarding the event, including secret coronation rehearsals and a Buckingham Palace surprise.

The exterior of Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles’ coronation | Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation ushers in a new era for the United Kingdom’s monarchy

After waiting to take the throne for 70 years, King Charles formally ascended as king on May 6. As its ruler, he can take the United Kingdom into a new, more modern era.

Upon Queen Elizabeth’s death, a more traditional monarchy appeared to be put to rest. As soon as Charles took control of the House of Windsor, he made swift changes.

One of these was a more streamlined monarchy, with only a handful of working, senior royals at its core. Cutting down the number of those getting paid from the Sovereign Grant cut the family’s overall expenses. There had been some negative publicity surrounding minor royals seemingly living in family accommodations and not working for the crown.

Another change in the works when Charles takes the throne is reportedly the opening up of Buckingham Palace. Reportedly, Charles plans to use Highgrove as his primary residence with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles and only maintain a small apartment in the late Queen Elizabeth’s royal residence.

A royal insider reveals secret coronation rehearsals and a Buckingham Palace surprise

Baroness Floella Benjamin coronation details | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Royal insider Baroness Floella Benjamin is tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove during King Charles’ coronation. Baroness Benjamin revealed in a tweet that she had been taking part in rehearsals for the procession at the palace and revealed some insider information.

Of her part in the historic ceremony, Baroness Benjamin told The Telegraph: “I feel honored and privileged to be part of the historic Coronation ceremony. To be selected to carry the Sovereign’s scepter with dove, which represents spirituality, equity, and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it’s everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion are being embraced.”

However, Baroness Benjamin also revealed a Buckingham Palace surprise while visiting the esteemed royal residence. She tweeted, “Wish my mum and dad were still here to see me take part in the coronation. But I did find a white feather inside Buckingham Palace when I went to rehearse the procession. So they are spiritually with me,” she said.

Which royal family members have roles in King Charles’ coronation?

There are three known family members of King Charles’ clan who will take part in the coronation. This day honors the king as he formally ascends to the throne at Westminister Abbey.

Prince William will be his father’s liege man. He will promise to honor the crown and his father during the ceremony.

William’s eldest son, Prince George, 9, was chosen as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honor. He performs the task alongside Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandsons.

Reportedly Charles only sister, Anne, Princess Royal, will be his Gold Stick in Waiting. She is entrusted with his personal safety. Anne will follow Charles and Camilla’s carriage on horseback leading a procession of armed forces personnel after their coronations.

On May 6, 2023, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be officially coronated King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. The historical event takes place at Westminister Abbey, the site of coroantions since 1066.