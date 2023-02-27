Royal Insiders Predict Camilla Parker Bowles to Become Queen After Coronation, Going Against Queen Elizabeth II’s Wishes

It was believed Camilla Parker Bowles would retain the title of Queen Consort throughout King Charles III‘s reign. However, her title may change after her husband’s coronation. What are the signs this switch, which goes against the late Queen Elizabeth’s wishes, will take place? Here are the details on how Camilla could become queen.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Eddie Mulholland/ WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth asked for Camilla Parker Bowles to become Queen Consort

In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the late Queen Elizabeth II said she wanted Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as queen consort when her son Charles became king. Per the BBC, the queen said it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to have that title.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the statement read.

The BBC reported that due to the uncertainty of public opinion, it was suggested Camilla should not become queen. However, that now appears not to be the case.

Royal insiders predict Camilla Parker Bowles will become queen after King Charles’ Coronation

New to The Queen’s Reading Room? Come on in! Her Majesty The Queen Consort founded her Reading Room as a community and charity to help people discover new books and to close the gap between reader and writer through inspiring, educational and accessible content all year round. pic.twitter.com/sGFHgYyr32 — The Queen’s Reading Room (@QueensReadRoom) February 23, 2023

Royal insiders predict Camilla Parker Bowles will become queen after the coronation of her husband, King Charles III. The title change will likely come after the May coronation of King Charles III, the Daily Mail reported citing royal insiders.

The title change goes against the dictate of the late queen. A signal of an impending change came last week when Camilla’s charity was rebranded as the “Queen’s Reading Room” rather than the “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.”

“There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome, and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right,” a source told the Daily Mail.

How much power will the Queen Consort have when Charles becomes king?

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to Express, Camilla’s title, Queen Consort, will not change her status within the royal family. It is a role that rests entirely on her marriage to the king. This means she will not take the throne if Charles dies before her.

A consort does not share the monarch’s political or military powers unless required to act as regent. In any event, Camilla’s change of control could only happen if King Charles III were incapacitated for an extended period. Nor will her new title allow her to rank higher or on par with her husband.

A queen, the title held by Elizabeth II for 70 years, is a monarch with the same rank as a king, who reigns over her kingdom and has sovereign, military, and political powers.

The British royal family website notes that a queen consort “is crowned with the king, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III will be coronated together on May 6, 2023. The ceremony will be held at Westminister Abbey.