Royal Photographer, Others Recall ‘Hair-Raising Flight’ With Prince William and Kate Middleton That Left Even ‘Hardened World Travelers Nervous’

Getting on airplanes and traveling to different countries all over the world for official royal visits and tours is something Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have done together for years. But not all their flights go smoothly. In fact, royal commentators and a photographer shared their experience about a flight they were on with the couple when the plane entered a “hair-raising” storm.

Here’s what a Getty photographer, royal editor, and others who traveled with the prince and princess that day are saying about that “dramatic” flight that had “even hardened world travelers nervous.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William descend from their airplane as they arrive at RAF Akrotiri | IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images

Royal editor and photographer recount ‘hair-raising’ flight

During an episode of A Right Royal Podcast in February 2023, royal editor for Hello! Magazine Emily Nash discussed traveling with the future king and queen on their visit to Pakistan in 2019. It wasn’t the destination but rather the journey that was the talking point for Nash and others because of how “dramatic” their flight was.

“[During] the then-Cambridges’ tour of Pakistan, there was a bit of a close call with landing the plane. In fact, they had to overnight in Lahore rather than return to Islamabad, it was very dramatic,” she said.

Getty photographer Chris Jackson, who has also embarked on a number of royal tours with members of the Firm, remembered how their plane “plunged into the storm” in desperate attempts to land.

“We had a particularly hair-raising moment on a flight in Pakistan. A huge storm came in at the last moment,” Jackson recalled. “The royals had engagements the next day and so it was quite important they could land back in Islamabad for the evening engagements. All commercial flights had been diverted.”

He added that being on the plane was “literally like being in a washing machine — every time we plunged down into the storm — that’s the only way to describe it. Strikes of lightning could be seen from the carrier plane near the right wing as it shook with heavy turbulence. Even some of the most hardened world travelers were looking very nervous.”

Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and travelling media, going through lighting – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore @PA pic.twitter.com/6q45Em3E53 — Emma Bowden (@emmabowds) October 17, 2019

Prince William had a sense of humor about it

Eventually, the conditions forced the aircraft to turn around and William and Kate spent the night in Lahore.

After the scary experience, the then-Duke of Cambridge checked to make sure everyone onboard the plane was alright and even managed to give them all a laugh.

“Fortunately William has taken it in his stride — he just came back down the plane to see if we were OK and joked that he was flying!” Daily Mail correspondent Rebecca English tweeted.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship added: “Prince William (a pilot) just joked that he was fine. Even if the rest of the plane and royal press corps were looking a little shaken.”

Can Prince William fly with King Charles or Prince George now?

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, William is now the heir apparent and his son Prince George is next in the line of succession, which has left many to wonder if they can fly together anymore.

According to The Sun, there is an unofficial rule that Prince William should never fly on the same flight as his father, King Charles III, so if something should happen to the plane both the king and his heir wouldn’t both be at risk.

That rule technically means that William and Prince George should not travel together either, however, the now-Prince of Wales has traveled with all three of us children over the years. But it’s believed that when George turns 12 he and his dad will start flying on a different planes. Ultimately though travel arrangements for the family at that time will be up to king.