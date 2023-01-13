Royal Photographer Who Worked With Prince Harry Reveals Why He Wants to ‘Smack’ Him

Following the release of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, it seems that everyone has an opinion. Many who have spoken out against things the Duke of Sussex put in his book do not know the prince. But one person who has known him for decades is saying he wanted to “smack” Harry over his comments about another royal.

Arthur Edwards is a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his “outstanding service to newspapers” and began working for The Sun in 1977. Since then, he has photographed members of the royal family on over 200 international tours in more than 120 countries and captured images at seven weddings, four funerals, and seven royal births.

Prince Harry frowning during a meeting with young people from across the Commonwealth in a roundtable discussion in London | AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

Royal photographer remembers Prince Harry was once ‘brilliant’ to work with but then became ‘miserable’

Edwards said Prince Harry used to be “brilliant” with the media while he was promoting a charity or other work on behalf of the Crown.

“No one used (the media) more than Harry,” the photographer told Sky News. “We went everywhere in the world with him, and he was fantastic.”

In a piece for The Sun, Edwards revealed: “Everywhere he went in the world, Harry projected warmth and kindness. At the end of those overseas visits, we would all meet up in a room in a hotel where Harry would talk to us about everything that had concerned him. If he had a gripe he would take it up and you could talk to him.” But when he met Meghan things changed, according to Edwards.

During a chat on news.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, the longtime photog explained: “It wasn’t until he met Meghan and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable … In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan. I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand and you know places like that.”

Edwards wanted to ‘smack’ the Duke of Sussex over his comments about his stepmother

On an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Edwards discussed the comments Harry made about Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) during his promotional tour and in Spare.

Edwards was “disgusted” by what the duke said about his stepmom.

He told Morgan: “Harry just trashing her like that, I really wanted to smack him. I thought it was an awful thing to do as she’s been nothing but nice to him.”

Photographer said Camilla is one of the nicest royals and only had good things to say about Harry

Edwards also described Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla as “appalling” especially since he never heard her utter a bad word about Harry. He says he actually heard her say the opposite.

Prince Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles talking on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“When I spoke to the duchess, as she was then, she would only say: ‘Do you know, Harry is a really lovely boy,'” Edwards wrote in The Sun. “While Harry can be spiteful and nasty to the new queen, I know from personal experience that she was never like that about him.”

The royal photographer also countered what Harry claimed about Camilla leaking stories to the press saying: “I have known the queen consort for decades since … the late ’70s. I’ve traveled thousands of miles with her and she has never briefed me about any member of the royal family. What she does do is help me to get great photographs for the paper.”