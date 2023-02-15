Ruby Stokes Reveals How ‘Bridgerton’ Prepared Her for ‘Lockwood & Co.’

Ruby Stokes, star of buzzy new Netflix show Lockwood & Co., has plenty of experience working with the streamer, as the actor previously starred in Bridgerton. Stokes recently shared how her role in the period drama prepared her for her latest show.

‘Bridgerton’ was Ruby Stokes’ big break

Ruby Stokes attends a special screening of new Netflix series Lockwood & Co I Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Stokes began her acting career at just 10 years old, scoring small roles in TV shows and movies like Una, Rocks, Just William, and Da Vinci’s Demons. Her big break came in 2020, with her role as Francesca Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton.

Her part has been fairly small so far; Bridgerton focuses on one sibling out of the eight members of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love. Stokes has been seen briefly in Season 1 and 2 of the period romance but has not yet been the focus of the show. However, a new role on Lockwood & Co. has given Stokes the chance to be a major star.

Lockwood & Co. is a detective thriller show based on a book series of the same name. Stokes plays lead character Lucy Carlyle, a young detective who works alongside Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to fight ghosts.

How ‘Bridgerton’ prepared Ruby Stokes for her leading role on ‘Lockwood & Co.’

Stokes’ role as Lucy is one of her biggest yet, and the actress revealed that her time on Bridgerton helped prepare her for Lockwood & Co.

“It’s very different,” Stokes said of her role in Lockwood & Co. In an interview with ODE. “I loved working on [Bridgerton], I love the people on it…I got to observe the spectacle of the production and how huge it was on that scale.”

Stokes went on to say that the time she got to spend with the Bridgerton cast and crew “prepared” her for joining another huge production like Lockwood & Co.

‘Lockwood & Co.’ is a hit with critics

Lockwood & Co. is already a huge hit with viewers — it even claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, with 39.4M hours viewed for the week of January 30 to February 5.

The show also has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% audience score. The A.V. Club called Lockwood & Co. “an appealing blend of noir-tinged detective tale, horror, and lowkey teen drama with just the right amount of witty banter,” while The Daily Telegraph singled Stokes out for her “gutsy performance” and said the show has a “zinging underdog charm.”

Will ‘Lockwood & Co.’ get a second season?

There is no word yet on whether or not Lockwood & Co. will be picked up for a second season, but fans of the Netflix show are already campaigning for its renewal on Twitter and TikTok.

British comedian Nick Frost has also publicly supported the show, tweeting, “Just to say I am absolutely LOVING Lockwood & Co. Go and have a watch! It’s a lot of fun and some super scares. I [love] Ghosts.”