‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’: Spankie Jackzon Won Another Drag Competition Hosted By Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has brought together some of Australia and New Zealand’s most talented drag queens since the Drag Race spin-off series first premiered in 2021. Two of its biggest stars from Season 1, Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it, were already well known in New Zealand as drag performers and TV hosts, with their own drag competition series.

Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it hosted the TV show ‘House of Drag’

In 2018, Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it began hosting House of Drag, a one-of-a-kid drag competition based in their home country of New Zealand. Drag performers of all kinds agree to live in one big house and compete in “awkwardly fabulous” challenges. The winner of the challenge every week was given the power to choose two fellow contestants to be in the bottom that week.

The show’s first season featured nine contestants, eight drag queens and one drag king. The eventual winner, Hugo Grrrl, was the first drag king and trans man to compete on a drag competition series. The following year, Landon Cider became the first American drag king to win an American series, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula; in 2021, Gottmik became the first trans man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Season 2 of House of Drag, which premiered in early 2020, welcomed 12 more drag competitors to the House of Drag house. Among them were Elektra Shock and Spankie Jackzon — both of whom would go on to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Spankie Jackzon beat Elektra Shock and won ‘House of Drag’

Elektra Shock was a part of the House of Drag competition from day one, while Spankie Jackzon joined the competition in week four in a special twist. Both were fierce competitors: Elektra Shock won four challenges throughout the season (including three in a row), while Spankie won three.

In the end, Spankie Jackzon emerged victorious, taking home $10,000 in cash and a prize package from BodyFX. Elektra Shock was Jackzon’s runner-up.

Spankie, who hails from Palmerston North in New Zealand, has been doing drag since 2005, and lived in Melbourne, Australia for a period of time.

Their careers today

Since appearing on Drag Race Down Under, Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it have become international RuGirls. They’ve also created their own podcast, Kita & Anita’s Happy Hour.

Spankie Jackzon is competing on Season 2 of Drag Race Down Under, with a challenge win under her belt in the early weeks of the competition.

Elektra Shock, meanwhile, has been making a name for herself in New Zealand out of drag. In 2022, she started a new job as one of the judges on the New Zealand version of Dancing With the Stars. She first appeared as a guest dancer on New Zealand’s Dancing With the Stars back in 2018.

