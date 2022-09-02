‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Every Song That Has Been Used in More Than 1 Lip Sync

RuPaul’s Drag Race is built around the lip sync performances in every episode. In addition to the many RuPaul songs that have been used as lip sync songs before across Drag Race franchises around the globe, a number of songs have been used in multiple lip syncs battles.

‘Would I Lie to You?’ by the Eurythmics

The Eurythmics’ 1985 single “Would I Lie to You?” has been used in two separate Drag Race lip syncs. Way back in Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Rebecca Glasscock and Jade Sotomayor lip synced to the song.

A decade later, on Season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Vinegar Strokes and Sum Ting Wong performed to the track.

‘Shackles (Praise You)’ by Mary Mary

Mary Mary’s 2000 song “Shackles (Praise You)” was also used in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Rebecca Glasscock and Shannel battled it out to the song in the penultimate episode.

The song was used again in Season 13, as Olivia Lux and Denali were pitted against each other to perform the song.

‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’ by Thelma Houston

“Don’t Leave Me This Way” by Thelma Houston has the honor of being part of one of Drag Race‘s most unforgettable lip syncs: in Season 3 when Mimi Imfurst lifted India Ferrah over her shoulders as Houston’s chorus played over the main stage.

Thelma Houston’s 1976 single was also used in Season 2 of Drag Race Holland in a battle between Ivy-Elyse Monroe and Reggy B.

On Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, in another unforgettable Drag Race episode, Tia Kofi and Joe Black also lip synced to “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” albeit The Communards’ 1986 version of the song.

‘Stronger’ by Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ “Stronger” was used in a climactic lip sync in Season 1 of RPDR as BeBe Zahara Benet and Ongina performed the powerful track.

The song was used again in the Season 9 finale, when Peppermint and Trinity the Tuck performed in the first-ever Lip Sync For the Crown smackdown.

‘Work Bitch’ by Britney Spears

“Work Bitch” by Britney Spears was first used on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Mercedes Iman Diamond and Kahanna Montrese lit up the main stage with their performances.

The song was used again in Season 13’s Lip Sync For the Crown, as Rosé and Kandy Muse danced it out to the song.

‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears

Britney Spears‘ seminal hit “Toxic” has been used twice in lip syncs before. It was first used back on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race when Jiggly Caliente battled against Alisa Summers.

“Toxic” was used again on Season 1 of Drag Race Thailand in a three-way lip sync with Année Maywong, Jaja, and Petchra.

‘When I Grow Up’ by The Pussycat Dolls

“When I Grow Up” first became a lip sync song on Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, when Coco Montrese and Monica Beverly Hillz performed the Pussycat Dolls hit.

It was used years later on Season 13 in a battle between Denali and LaLa Ri.

‘Nasty’ by Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s 1986 single “Nasty” was used on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as Jujubee and Manila Luzon performed against each other.

The song later became part of Drag Race herstory as it was used in Season 10’s Lip Sync For the Crown battle between Kameron Michaels and Asia O’Hara.

‘Born This Way’ by Lady Gaga

“Born This Way” has been used in three lip syncs before. First, Jiggly Caliente and Milan duked it out to Lady Gaga’s self-love anthem back on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Born This Way” was used again in the first episode of Drag Race Thailand, when Meannie Minaj and Morrigan performed the song.

The triumphant track was also used in finale lip sync battle between Envy Peru and Janey Jacké on Season 1 of Drag Race Holland.

‘Lady Marmalade’ by Mýa, P!nk, Lil’ Kim, and Christina Aguilera

“Lady Marmalade” is a beloved song in many LGBTQ communities, so it was only a matter of time before it made it to the Drag Race stage. It was first used in Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand as Srimala and Tormai had fun performing the song.

On Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tina Burner, Elliott With 2 Ts, and Kahmora Hall gave US fans their long-awaited “Lady Marmalade” moment.

‘Express Yourself’ by Madonna

Madonna’s “Express Yourself” was first used as a lip sync song on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, as Kelly Mantle and Vivacious performed in the first lip sync of the season.

It was also the first lip sync song on Season 1 of Drag Race Holland, when Megan Schoonbrood and Roem performed the 1989 single.

‘Roar’ by Katy Perry

Many fans will remember Kennedy Davenport and Katya’s gobsmacking performance of “Roar” by Katy Perry on Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Roar” was used again on Season 1 of Drag Race Holland in a battle between Madame Madness and Patty Pam-Pam.

‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s empowering anthem “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” was first used on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in a battle between BenDeLaCreme and Darienne Lake.

It was later used again in the penultimate lip sync of Drag Race Holland Season 1 between Ma’Ma Queen and Miss Abby OMG.

‘Point of No Return’ by Exposé

BenDeLaCreme and Darienne Lake also lip synced against each other to “Point of No Return” by Exposé on Season 6 of Drag Race.

The hit 1987 single made its second appearance in the Drag Race universe on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars as Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yara Sofia battled it out to the song.

‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ by Céline Dion

The soaring ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Canadian diva Céline Dion is only fitting for a finale lip sync on Canada’s Drag Race. Season 2 finalists Icesis Couture, Pythia, and Kendall Gender gave goosebumps-inducing performances of the song for the judges.

The song was also used in Season 2 of Drag Race Holland in a battle between Love Masisi and lip sync assassin Ivy-Elyse Monroe.

‘Physical’ by Dua Lipa

When Laganja Estranja and Trinity K. Bonet performed “Physical” by Dua Lipa on Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, it quickly became one of the most iconic lip syncs in recent memory.

“Physical” was also used in Season 2 of Drag Race Holland, as Juicy Kouture and Reggy B brought the song to the Holland main stage.

‘Free Your Mind’ by En Vogue

In All Stars 6‘s lip sync Rudemption tournament, Jiggly Caliente and Serena ChaCha performed En Vogue’s 1992 hit “Free Your Mind.”

The song was also used on Season 2 of Drag Race Holland in a battle between Ivy-Elyse Monroe and The Countess.

