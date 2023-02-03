Rupert Grint Calls Himself ‘Shady’ For Taking 1 Item From the ‘Harry Potter’ Set

Rupert Grint played the lovable boy wizard Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films. After spending 10 years in the franchise, and growing up on set, it’s understandable that he kept a few souvenirs. But Grint recently admitted that there was one prop he took in a “very shady” way.

Rupert Grint was ‘shady’ when he took 1 cool prop from the ‘Harry Potter’ movie set

Grint joined the cast of Harry Potter in 2000 when he was just 12 years old. He appeared in every movie until the final one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released in 2011.

Grint spent over a decade with the franchise. And he kept some of his props as memorabilia.

Actor Rupert Grint attends the premiere of “Snatch” at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on March 9, 2017 in Culver City, California. | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“[I kept] quite a few things actually,” Grint shared in a fan Q&A for British GQ. “I have the tie that you get before you get sorted into your house. And my Gryffindor tie.”

The Servant star recalled that security measures were enhanced during the final films. So he had to get creative to nab some of the souvenirs he wanted.

“The last days of shooting, there was security… they were hot,” he said. “So they didn’t really want you to steal anything. But I did get away with a few things.”

“I took Harry’s door number of Privet Drive,” Grint continued. “I had to unscrew it with a little piece of gravel. Very shady actually.”

The actor noted that he also kept a part of a chess piece. And he also snagged the gift Dumbledore gave Ron, a magical light controller called a deluminator.

Emma Watson kept 3 things from the ‘Harry Potter’ set

Grint’s co-star Emma Watson — who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise — also took props from the set. But unlike Grint, she asked filmmakers if she could keep the specific items she wanted.

“I asked for permission to take Hermione’s time-turner from the third movie, and the cloak, and my wand,” Watson told Collider in 2010. “So those are my three things that I took with me.”

Daniel Radcliffe also nabbed some interesting props from the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

Daniel Radcliffe played the titular hero in all eight Harry Potter movies. And just like his co-stars Grint and Watson, Radcliffe also kept souvenirs from the set.

In a 2022 interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor talked about his time with the franchise. And he revealed that he hung on to a prosthetic arm from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, along with several other items.

“I’ve got a bunch of stuff from Potter,” Radcliffe admitted. “I’ve got actually somewhere … in my parent’s house, I guess, maybe in the attic … a prosthetic arm that was molded for me in the scene where Harry lost all the bones in his arm.”

“So I’ve got a big, floppy arm in my attic,” he added. “And also a mold of my face that was taken when I was 10 or 11, which looks like a death mask.”