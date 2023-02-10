How Rupert Grint Made the Last of Day of ‘Harry Potter’ Filming Special for the Crew

British actor Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley for over a decade. On his last day of filming the final Harry Potter movie, the actor did something quite special for the crew.

Rupert Grint worked in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies from 2000 to 2011

Grint joined the cast of Harry Potter at age 12. He appeared in all eight movies. The last one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, was released in 2011.

After spending over 10 years with the franchise, Grint grew close to his co-stars and crew. In a 2011 interview with MTV, the actor suggested that he would miss them the most when Harry Potter ended.

“[I would miss] everything, I suppose,” Grint shared, “The people, mainly, I think. It’s been a crew of nine that I’ve kind of grown up with.”

“But just the whole routine, really,” he continued. “Just going every day into the same place, seeing the same people, and not having that, it’s going to take a while to adjust to.”

How Rupert Grint made the last day of filming ‘Harry Potter’ special

Grint famously bought and drove an ice cream truck around during his Harry Potter days. In a fan Q&A hosted by British GQ, the 34-year-old shared details about the truck and revealed that it served as his first car.

“It was my first car I learned to drive in, an ice cream truck,” Grint said. “I always wanted one. It was my, kind of, my dream car, and it’s great. The only problem: It only has one seat.”

Grint noted that he no longer drives the truck because for starters, “there’s just something weird about driving an ice cream van with no ice cream in it.” And he also pointed out how much explaining he’d have to do if he “ever got pulled over by the police or something.”

The Servant star then recalled bringing the truck to the Harry Potter wrap party. And he revealed that he used it to hand ice cream out to the crew. “Actually the last time I drove it was on the last day of filming Deathly Hallows party with a mariachi band and like served ice cream to the crew,” Grint detailed.

“But the weird thing… I had to drive it home on my own after we kind of wrapped. Which was this monumental kind of new Headspace, to finish something that was just so, kind of, big part of my life.”

Grint also recalled driving the ice cream van and wondering, “Maybe this could be a career for me. Maybe I could just be an ice cream man now.”

Rupert Grint currently stars in ‘Servant’ and ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Grint has been keeping busy in the years since Harry Potter. He currently has a recurring role on the Apple TV+ hit series Servant. He also stars in Knock at the Cabin, a new thriller by Servant showrunner M. Night Shyamalan.