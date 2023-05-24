Ryan From ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Says Show Was ‘A Pretty Cool Deal,’ Even Though He Ended Up Single

Ryan Black hoped he’d find love on Fox’s reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. The 32-year-old from North Carolina was searching for the perfect woman to be his partner in country life, and he thought he may have found her in Haley Ramirez. Unfortunately, she didn’t feel the same way. But even though Ryan found himself single in the end, he still doesn’t regret his time on TV.

Haley said no to Ryan in the ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ season finale

Haley R. and Ryan in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

Heading into the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 finale, Ryan had narrowed his choice down to one of two women: Sara V., a 27-year-old bartender from Dallas, and Haley R., a 28-year-old recruiter from New York.

Ultimately, Ryan chose Haley, whom he’d eliminated from the competition weeks earlier. He later had second thoughts and decided to make a special visit to New York in an effort to win her back She returned to his farm for the finale, where Ryan declared his feelings for her.

“There’s a part of you that feels a part of me,” Ryan said in the May 17 episode. “I really missed you like crazy. And I like you a lot.”

Haley wasn’t sure about moving forward with Ryan, calling it “ very risky.”

“I’d like to give it some space and time,” she said. “If we really do have something I think it will come back up in the future.”

Ryan was disappointed, but philosophical about the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking, but I respect the decision that she made,” he said.

Farmer Ryan reflects on his reality TV journey

Ryan on ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ | FOX via Getty Images

Things didn’t work out for Ryan and Haley. But he doesn’t regret his time on Farmer Wants a Wife.

“This journey was a pretty cool deal,” he wrote on Instagram a few days after the finale aired. “Learning about myself and others. Also the way the film industry works! I couldn’t be more thankful of the experience itself! I finished this reality TV love journey as a single man. Accepting rejection has always been a better trait of mine!!”

He went on to share some advice with anyone who might end up on reality TV.

“Watch your heart. Keep your guard and if you find yourself in a reality show.. just know the whole world is watching!!” he wrote, adding “Viewers, Don’t take it tooooo serious, after all we had to bring you a show!”

As for Haley, she was similarly grateful for her time on Farmer Wants a Wife.

“Although things didn’t work out with Ryan and I, I wouldn’t have wanted to have this experience with anyone else,” she wrote on Instagram. “Every single person from the other girls to the crew and producers are all gems and I’m so happy to have met you all. I’m excited for whatever is next for me.”

All episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 are now streaming on Hulu.

