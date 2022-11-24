Ryan Phillippe Dated Co-Star Abbie Cornish Shortly After His Split From Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples, but the pair split in 2006. Phillippe moved on with actor Abbie Cornish, and many accused him of cheating on Witherspoon with Cornish.

Did Ryan Phillippe cheat on Reese Witherspoon while they were married?

(L-R): Ryan Phillippe and wife Reese Witherspoon are on hand at party at the Central Park Boathouse for the New York premiere of the movie “Gosford Park.” | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Phillippe and Witherspoon met in 1997 at her 21st birthday party. They went on to co-star in 1999’s Cruel Intentions, tying the knot later that year. They welcomed daughter Ava that same year, and son Deacon in 2003.

In 2006, the couple filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” (via Nicki Swift). Both have gone on to speak about the relationship, blaming their youth for the marriage’s break up, but others have wondered if Phillippe was unfaithful.

Phillippe and Cornish started dating shortly after his split from Witherspoon, leading many to hypothesize that they had an affair while co-starring in Stop-Loss. Cornish was branded a homewrecker and has called that time in her life “difficult” (via People).

In 2008, Phillippe hit back at the cheating rumors, saying that he never cheated on Witherspoon. He also said it was “unfair” for people to go after Cornish and said that his marriage to Witherspoon had “difficulties” before they announced their divorce (via People).

Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish both claim they dumped the other

Phillipe and Cornish were together from 2006 to 2010, and, while neither one has spoken in detail about the breakup, it sounds like it was contentious. Both their reps claimed each had dumped the other.

Cornish’s rep told People she ended the relationship, while Phillippe’s rep claimed he asked her to move out of his house. It’s unknown why they broke up, but the same rumors of infidelity that dogged Phillippe’s marriage to Witherspoon resurfaced during his relationship with Cornish.

Phillippe went on to say that he no longer wanted to date actors, telling Howard Stern, “Who announces a breakup? I don’t understand that!” He also spoke about how he’s been painted as the villain ever since his split from Witherspoon.

“I don’t feel like I deserve it,” he said, going on to share that he and Witherspoon’s relationship was better than ever — they even called each other to console the other after subsequent breakups (Phillippe’s split from Cornish and Witherspoon’s break up with Jake Gyllenhaal).

Who are Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Abbie Cornish with today?

Today, all three actors involved have moved on. Phillippe has dated a bevy of beauties, from actor Amanda Seyfried, to law student Paulina Slagter. It’s unclear if he is currently in a relationship, but some think he might be dating model Bailey Dodge.

Witherspoon is happily married to talent agent and co-head of the Creative Artists Agency Jim Toth. The couple welcomed their son Tennessee in 2012. Cornish announced her engagement to MMA fighter Adel Altamimi in 2019.

