Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Tricked the Paparazzi With Their Tiny Wedding

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are one of Hollywood’s most private couples – and one of the most enduring as well. The comedian and the Australian-born actor have been together for more than two decades and have built a beautiful family together, all while pursuing individual careers. From the beginning of their romance, Cohen and Fisher were determined to keep their love affair safe from prying eyes. When they decided to tie the knot, they married in a truly unexpected way: tricking the paparazzi and creating a narrative to disguise their nuptials.

When did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher start dating?

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first crossed paths in 2001 at a party in Fisher’s home country of Australia. According to Insider, Cohen would later admit that the two bonded right away over their mutual love of “taking the mick out of other people.” They started dating, and although they kept their romance very private, in 2004, it was announced that Cohen and Fisher had gotten engaged.

2007 was a big year for the couple, with Cohen and Fisher welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Olive. Fisher also converted to Judaism in honor of Cohen’s faith. Three years later, Cohen and Fisher tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Paris, France. Later that year, Cohen and Fisher expanded their family by having another child, a second daughter named Elula.

How did Fisher and Cohen trick the paparazzi with their wedding?

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen wanted to make sure that their wedding was a special day designed for them alone – to that end, Cohen, a renowned performance artist and comedian, decided to construct a ruse to keep their small wedding private. As Cohen told the New York Times in 2020, “We had a secret wedding in Paris. And the ruse was that it was my father’s 70th birthday and that he was a famous chef in England. That was how we avoided having photographers at the wedding.”

Cohen went on to describe how “I trained him up to be in character. He said that his favorite dish that he created was L’oeuf Scrambled.” Cohen’s elaborate plan worked, and the two stars were able to keep their wedding safe from the prying eyes of the paparazzi and press.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen are still happily married

In April 2015, five years after her wedding to Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher gave birth to the couple’s third child, a baby boy named Montgomery. Over the years, Cohen and Fisher have worked hard to protect their kids from the spotlight, with Fisher telling the Today Show in 2017 that it’s a “conscious decision” to not share details about her three children. “They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something,” the actor said.

After more than two decades together, Cohen and Fisher are still very much in love and are still going strong. In December 2021, Fisher told Page Six that things are better than ever between them. “I feel very grateful to have fallen in love with someone funny,” she said, admitting that their home is “filled with laughter.” The two stars might be super-private, but it’s clear from the loving way they speak about each other that they don’t mind telling the world how much they adore their family life.

