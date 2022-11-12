Salma Hayek Once Ran out of a Theater Because of Overwhelming Stage Fright

Back in her earlier years, actor Salma Hayek had a difficult time performing on stage. So much so that her phobia nearly ruined a stage play she was the star in.

Salma Hayek ran out of a theater because of her stage fright

Hayek faced many challenges when she first pursued an acting career. One of her first jobs in the industry involved doing a stage play of the classic story Aladdin, where Hayek was cast as Jasmine. But things took a turn for the worst when Hayek found herself face to face with a large crowd. It was there that she discovered she had a surprising phobia.

“I was 18 and I was playing Jasmine in a production of Aladdin for children and it didn’t have a good start because I didn’t know I had stage fright. I discovered it as it was time for me to get out on the stage and I ran with the Jasmine outfit out on to the street, they got me back and put me on,” Hayek once recalled to David Letterman (via Female First).

Fortunately, after being pulled back to the theater, Hayek was able to perform the rest of the play. But it wasn’t the only time Hayek would experience stage fright.

Salma Hayek backed out of a Broadway play because of her stage fright

Even after Hayek has established herself as a top actor, she’s still experienced a bit of stage fright from time to time. Hayek has even asserted that she’s missed out on a few projects because of the intensity of this phobia.

“I have really bad stage fright. There have been a couple of times where I’ve said yes to stage projects but when we’ve got a little closer I couldn’t. Even when I’m speaking it’s severe, not just like little nerves. I almost did a musical on Broadway, but I just couldn’t. It would have been the worst musical ever,” she once told Evening Standard.

Hayek explained that she’s been so successful as an actor because she doesn’t experience the same jitters when shooting a film.

“I don’t get nervous in front of the camera. I have my routines and get very focused and feel very comfortable. But I can’t take to the stage with all those people expecting something great of me,” she added.

Salma Hayek used trance to overcome another major phobia

Stage fright wasn’t the only phobia that Hayek had to overcome. She also once had a deep fear of snakes, one that she had to tackle when doing the film From Dusk Till Dawn. Although dealing with snakes paled in comparison to dealing with the stage. Especially since she was able to cure her snake phobia.

“I think the only way I can overcome my stage fright would be here in London. I cured my phobia of snakes in From Dusk Till Dawn,” Hayek added.

In Dusk Till Dawn, Hayek played a character that had to dance with a live snake. Because of this, Hayek had to deal with her phobia using unconventional means. In an interview with W Magazine, Hayek revealed the unique method she applied to overcome her fears.

“I really didn’t like to be a coward, and not to do a part because of my fears, because the characters should not inherit my fears,” she said. “So, I worked really hard to overcome my phobia. And then, when I saw that I couldn’t, I got really good at learning how to go into trance. Once I would go into trance, I would just like, I actually enjoyed it. Now, I wouldn’t wanna do it again, been there, done that, survived it, next.”

