Sam Heughan Confirms ‘We’ve Been Talking’ About the End of ‘Outlander’

Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) is currently filming Outlander Season 7 with his co-star Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser). The super-sized season will feature 16 episodes and premiere on Starz either late in 2022 or early in 2023. But after nearly a decade in the career-making role, the 42-year-old Heughan could be ready to move on. He recently confirmed that “we’ve been talking” about the end of Outlander.

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan | Jerod Harris/FilmMagic)

Sam Heughan can see ‘Outlander’ without him

Earlier this year, Heughan admitted that he could “absolutely see Outlander without me” after it was announced that Starz had the prequel series Blood of My Blood in development.

Heughan and Balfe have only signed on through season 7, and Starz has yet to announce if the series has been picked up for season 8. Author Diana Gabaldon says that she is “amazed and pleased” that the show has run for seven seasons. However, she and the showrunners have started talking about potential endings.

“We came to a few conditional conclusions. But we won’t know until we get further down the road,” Gabaldon told The Times. “If we have a season eight that would be totally great, and if we don’t get a season eight then the seven we have are really good, and we can contrive a reasonable ending if that should be the case. We keep our fingers crossed. It’s rare for a hit series to go that long.”

The ‘Outlander’ star confirmed they’ve been talking about the end of the series

During a recent interview with Square Mile, Heughan confirmed once again that they have been talking about the end of Outlander. And, he revealed what he will miss about working with the cast and crew on the long-running series when it does actually take its final bow.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Heughan said. “What will I miss? I’ll miss the camaraderie, the people, the routine. The routine is pretty tough, pretty full on. But there’s something wonderful about it, going to work every day, you know you all are going to be fucked but the end. It’s hard work, it’s full on, but you’re all in it together. So I guess that camaraderie and being around people you enjoy being around.”

Diana Gabaldon told Sam Heughan how Jamie and Claire’s story ends

As fans know, each season of Outlander is loosely based on the corresponding book from Gabaldon’s literary series. If the one book per season model continues, that would mean 10 seasons of Outlander in total if Starz allows the series to continue.

The show will get one of those “conditional conclusions” Gabaldon talked about if it doesn’t get 10 seasons. But Jamie and Claire’s love story won’t truly be over until fans get to read the 10th and final book, which Gabaldon is currently writing.

The author has actually known the end to Jamie and Claire’s story for two decades. But she just started writing the final book last year. She hasn’t finished the novel just yet, but Heughan says Gabaldon has shared with him how the main Outlander series ends.

“I know how it ends, Diana has told me, but we still have a long way to go before we get to that,” Heughan told The Times.

Seasons 1 through 6 of Outlander are now playing on Starz.

RELATED: ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Just Dropped a Major Spoiler About Season 7