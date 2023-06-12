Ahead of the season 7 premiere of ‘Outlander’ Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are already preparing for the end with season 8.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are preparing themselves for the final season of Outlander. Filming for the eighth and final season is about to get underway, and Heughan already knows what he’ll be taking home from the set.

In speaking about the show’s conclusion, Heughan revealed one keepsake he wants to take in remembrance of Jamie Fraser. Interestingly, this memento places Heughan back in Jamie’s shoes, quite literally.

‘Outlander’ stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at the season 7 premiere | Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Sam Heughan reveals what he is going to take from the ‘Outlander’ set

As the production of Outlander’s final season draws near, Heughan and Balfe shared their reactions to the impending end of the show. The duo discussed their thoughts on the final season during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Heughan disclosed the one memento he intends to take from the show’s set after wrapping up the eighth season. And no, it’s not one of Jamie’s iconic weapons.

“I am definitely going to keep, I mean I love all of Jamie’s weapons, but I love his boots,” Heughan shared. “His boots are the thing that I feel like I’m Jamie when I put them on.”

With the premiere of season 7 just around the corner, filming for the eighth and final season is scheduled to commence in a few months. Fans have only 16 episodes left to savor before Outlander bids farewell in 2024.

In season 7, the story will resume from the intense events of season six. Claire finds herself on trial for Malva Christie’s murder, while Jamie embarks on a mission to rescue her.

Caitriona Balfe shares her thoughts on the conclusion of ‘Outlander’

Balfe also expressed her thoughts on the impending conclusion of the show. During the interview, the Outlander star acknowledged that season 8 would evoke poignant feelings.

“It’s going to be such a bittersweet moment. I think all things have to come to an end but it’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to this show,” she stated.

Alongside her on-screen performances, Balfe will take on the role of director for an episode in the upcoming season. When discussing the prospect of directing her co-stars, the actor expressed her genuine excitement.

Balfe disclosed that she has already collaborated with the second unit and directed some of her fellow actors, including Sophie Skelton and John Bell. However, she has yet to take charge of Heughan, a privilege she will have in season 8.

Heughan and Balfe have worked alongside each other since Outlander’s first season in 2013. Filming for the first season started in October of that year while the first installment aired the following summer.

A closer look at Sam Heughan’s friendship with Caitriona Balfe

Heughan and Balfe have openly showcased their heartwarming off-screen friendship throughout the years. Beyond their roles in Outlander, the two have fostered a close bond away from the set of the hit drama.

While their friendship was strong from the start, Balfe acknowledged that they don’t have as many off-camera hangouts as they did before. During a panel at the 2023 ATX TV Festival, Balfe explained that their lives have become more intricate and hectic, leaving them with less time to spend together.

Balfe pointed out that when they initially began working on the show, she and Heughan “had very similar personalities.” They were both dedicated to their craft but also knew how to have fun and not take things too seriously.

“But as our lives have gotten more complicated and busy, we may not see each other as much as we used to, but that core and that friendship and that base that we have has never changed.”

Fans can watch Balfe and Heughan return as Jamie and Claire Fraser when Outlander returns on June 16. Starz has yet to announce a premiere date for season 8.