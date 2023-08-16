‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan is known for being in incredible shape, now he is sharing exactly what he eats while on the set of his hit tv show.

Sam Heughan’s demanding role in the beloved series Outlander requires dedication to his craft and a meticulous approach to nutrition and fitness. For those who have wondered what fuels the actor during those intense shooting days, Heughan has spilled all his secrets about his diet.

From pre-dawn protein shakes to late-night spirits, here’s a look at what keeps Heughan in prime shape on the set of Outlander.

Sam Heughan reveals what he eats on the set of ‘Outlander’

Heughan’s busy work schedule requires a strict diet and workout plan. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Outlander star opened up about what he eats on a typical day of filming.

Production for Outlander typically kicks off bright and early, requiring Heughan to be on his toes for the extended hours that lie ahead. Starting his morning with a zesty lemon-infused water, he quickly shifts to copious amounts of black coffee to jumpstart his energy.

Heughan divides his workout routine on those exceptionally early filming days: a cardio burst in the morning and a weightlifting post-filming session. Post-exercise, he refuels with a nutritious protein shake, blending in greens powder, blueberries, mint, ginger, and either water or nut milk.

For his first meal of the day, he often opts for an egg-centric dish accompanied by avocados and leafy greens like spinach or arugula. The meal gives Heughan ample protein and essential nutrients.

The ‘Outlander’ star shares his advice on dieting

Outlander’s filming often occurs in secluded Scottish locations, making easy access to food challenging. To combat this, Heughan comes prepared, stashing various snacks to sustain him through extended filming sessions.

Heughan’s go-to snacks on the Outlander set range from mixed nuts and fruits to protein bars — basically, anything he can tuck away in his sporran, the pouch accompanying his kilt.

Fortunately, the hardworking crew doesn’t go hungry, as local vendors cater daily lunches, offering a rotating menu. Regarding his midday meal, Heughan typically opts for lean meats and vegetables.

Though Heughan’s dietary habits and fitness regimen are noteworthy, he attributes it all to his philosophy of equilibrium.

“It’s all about balance. It’s not about one extreme or the other,” he stated.

Heughan exercises discernment regarding his food choices. Dinner often sees him grilling up a steak (accompanied by a dash of ketchup) and some veggies. To wind down, he enjoys a touch of whiskey and gin — straight from his brand.

Sam Heughan reveals that he hasn’t always been a meat eater

There is no doubt that meat plays a pivotal role in Heughan’s meals. Interestingly, well before his days in Outlander, beef was not on the menu.

Currently juggling roles in Outlander and The Couple Next Door, Heughan disclosed that his upbringing was strictly vegetarian. It was not until his twenties that he took his first bite of meat.

The catalyst for this dietary shift? One of Heughan’s fitness trainers. During discussions regarding a part as Superman, the actor’s trainer emphasized the need for increased protein, suggesting that Heughan add some steak to his plate.

“Having meetings for Superman, I got a trainer at the time. I’d never eaten meat, but this trainer told me I needed to have more protein in my diet. And it was kind of a revelation in that I kind of didn’t have a well-balanced diet,” Heughan explained.

Judging by Heughan’s sculpted physique on Outlander, it’s evident his dietary changes are reaping benefits.

As for Outlander, the cameras haven’t started rolling for its final season yet. Fans can anticipate the concluding saga of this beloved time-travel drama sometime in 2024.