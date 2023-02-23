Sam Smith Teases ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Appearance, Says They Are up to Something ‘Unholy’ on Set

The cast of And Just Like That… has been causing quite a stir on the streets of New York City. The return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw has fans in a frenzy, and David Eigenberg’s sudden appearance as Steve Brady has made fans even happier. Sam Smith wants to get in on the fun, too. The famed musician took to social media to tease their inclusion in the reboot’s second season, and viewers have some thoughts.

Sam Smith teases an appearance in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

While the internet is still buzzing over John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker locking lips as Aidan and Carrie, more news about the cast of And Just Like That… is making its way around the internet. On Feb. 22, Sam Smith shared some big news.

Up to something unholy on set pic.twitter.com/pPoOcEzlwy — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) February 22, 2023

The famed singer took to their Instagram account to share that they were on the set of And Just Like That… Smith isn’t giving up any secrets about what they’ll be doing, though. In the post’s caption, Smith said they were “up to something unholy on set.” The show’s official Twitter account shared the same photos.

HBO Max isn’t sharing what Sam Smith will be doing on the show, though

While HBO and Sam Smith have been more than happy to share news of their involvement in the show, that is where the information stops. No one is revealing exactly how Smith will be worked into the storyline or how big of a role they will be playing.

Sam Smith | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Even the photos that Smith shared are strategic ones. They didn’t share any images that included other cast members. Instead, their chosen snapshots show them in front of a trailer and nothing more. While it would be easy to assume the “Unholy” singer will make a cameo as themselves in the show, that’s not a given. They wouldn’t be the first music star to take on an acting role in the Sex and the City franchise.

Music stars who famously took on a role in the ‘Sex and the City’ franchise

While Sam Smith is an interesting and welcomed addition to the cast of And Just Like That…, they aren’t the only famous music star to appear in the franchise. Jennifer Hudson famously appeared in Sex and the City: The Movie. She took on the role of Louise from St. Louis, Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant. Louise moved back to St. Louis to marry her longtime love, Will, and has not been heard from since. Hudson made it clear that she’d be down for reprising her role, and while rumors swirled that it would happen in season 2, she hasn’t been spotted on set.

Jennifer Hudson | Bobby Bank/WireImage

Long before Hudson debuted as Louise, Jon Bon Jovi joined the cast of Sex and the City. Bon Jovi appeared in a single episode as Seth, a man Carrie Bradshaw met in her therapist’s office and started a short romance with. Seth and Carrie slept together once before he lost interest in her, as he did with all other women.

Alanis Morissette, Geri Halliwell, and Liza Minnelli all appeared in the franchise, as well. Liza Minnelli was the only musical artist to appear as themselves thus far. That could change in And Just Like That…, though.

Liza Minnelli | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

HBO Max has yet to announce a release date for season 2 of And Just Like That… Rumors are swirling that the series’ sophomore season could be ready as soon as May 2023. Filming continues throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, though.