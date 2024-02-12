Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt will go from the big game to the biggest day of their lives together in less than a month. The couple will marry in early March 2024.

The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback was never supposed to be leading the team, at least not to a Super Bowl game. Brock Purdy was once saddled with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after he was drafted with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Because of his unlikely celebrity, little was known about the signal-caller’s private life until now. Did you know he’s about to be a married man? Brock Purdy is engaged to his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt, and they have set a wedding date.

How did Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt meet?

Brock Purdy and his fiancee first met while in college, although it is unclear exactly when the duo linked up. Still, a social media post clarifies that they became a couple as undergraduates. Both Purdy and Brandt entered the University of Iowa as freshmen in 2018. Purdy, an Arizona native, traveled to the Division I school to play football.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs his fiancee, Jenna Brandt | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Brandt, raised in Sumner, Iowa, committed to the school as a volleyball recruit. While Brandt played two seasons for the Cyclones, she eventually transferred to the University of Northern Iowa as a junior to finish her collegiate career. She studied kinesiology. Her relationship with Purdy continued despite the pair living about an hour and a half apart.

It is unclear if Brandt followed Purdy to San Fransisco when he was drafted or if she still resides in Iowa. We do know that Purdy has a housemate, though. He has spent this season living with a teammate while he is in San Francisco. Regardless of where she lives, Brandt always seems there to support her future spouse. She spends a fair bit of time cheering on her future husband in California.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt will marry in March

The Super Bowl is the most important game of Brock Purdy’s career, but he has another big day to look forward to. Brock Purdy and his fiancee have set a wedding date, and it is coming up quicker than you might think.

Purdy’s climb into the spotlight is coinciding with his nuptials. According to Yahoo!, Purdy and Brandt are set to say “I do.” in March. A wedding registry associated with Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt reveals that the duo are marrying on March 9, just 27 days after the Super Bowl.

While Purdy’s big game appearance is happening in Las Vegas, the most important day of his life will occur in Des Moines, Iowa. It is unclear where the couple will honeymoon, but Purdy will have some much-deserved time off coming Feb. 12, so the options are endless.

Jenna Brandt and Brock Purdy keep things low-key on social media

Purdy and his fiancee have been thrown into the spotlight now, but the couple seems to prefer a low-key lifestyle. At the very least, they don’t share a lot about their relationship on social media. While Brandt appears at most games to cheer her man on, there isn’t much we can ascertain about their romance from Instagram.

Brock Purdy | Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Brandt and Purdy prefer to keep their romance off social media, except for big moments. While the couple has reportedly been together since college, they rarely appear on each other’s social media feeds. Purdy first appeared on Brandt’s Instagram account in 2022 when he visited her family’s home. Purdy didn’t share an image of his partner on his own page until he announced their engagement in July 2023.

To be fair, neither was particularly active on the social media platform until recently, though. Several NFL wives have heavy social media presence, like Brittany Mahomes. It’s unclear if Brandt will follow.