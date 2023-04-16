‘Sanditon’ Season 3: Does Augusta Marry Edward?

Augusta (Eloise Webb) fell hard for Edward Denham (Jack Fox) in Sanditon Season 3. So hard, in fact, that in episode 4 of the PBS drama, she decided to defy her uncle and elope with the town’s most notorious rake, much to the horror of her family and friends. In episode 5, Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) race to find Augusta before she ends up married to a man they suspect is only after her fortune. But do they catch up with the couple in time?

Augusta runs off with Edward in the penultimate episode of ‘Sanditon’ Season 3

Given his checkered past, Edward is nobody’s idea of an ideal in-law. Yes, he embarked on a program of reform this season. But he only put up with the ministrations of Reverend Hankins (Kevin Eldon) and Dr. Fuchs (Adrian Scarborough) in an effort to get back in the good graces of his wealthy aunt, Lady Denham (Anne Reid). She – and everyone else – suspected that despite some superficial changes, the same old selfish and manipulative Edward lurked just below the surface. His flirtation with Augusta seemed like yet another attempt to line his pockets. While Augusta was smitten, who could blame Colbourne when he rebuffed Edward’s request to court his niece?

Augusta saw things differently, of course. Her uncle had been dragging her to parties and balls in an effort to find her a husband, and now that she met a man she liked, he refused to let her see him. She ignored Colbourne’s order that she cut off contact with Edward, instead continuing their clandestine courtship through notes and secret meetings. Fully in the throes of first love, it didn’t take much to convince her to run off with him. (He even managed to make it seem like it was her idea.) During the fireworks display at Georgiana’s (Crystal Clarke) ball, they slip away. But Rev. Hankins spots them making their escape, and he alerts Colbourne, who in turns shares the devastating news with Charlotte.

Colbourne and Charlotte find Augusta

Once Colbourne realizes Augusta has eloped with Edward, he appeals to Charlotte for help finding her. He knows that while Augusta won’t listen to him, Charlotte may be able to persuade her to rethink her decision. But they’ll have to find her first. In an echo of Sidney (Theo James) and Charlotte’s search for Georgiana back in season 1, Charlotte and Colbourne take off in a carriage together, much to the consternation of Charlotte’s husband-to-be, Ralph (Cai Brigden).

Both Charlotte and Colbourne feel guilty over their role in Augusta’s elopement. He thinks there’s something more he could have done to stop her, while she regrets encouraging Augusta to follow her heart, not knowing that Edward was the man whom she loved. Their own feelings for each other add to the awkwardness of the trip, with Charlotte sympathizing with her friend’s desire to choose to marry the man she loves, rather than settling for one who is chosen for her.

Meanwhile, Augusta and Edward are holed up in an inn, posing as husband and wife. She’s ready to throw caution to the wind and sleep with Edward, even though they’re not yet married. But Charlotte and Colbourne arrive before they can do the deed. However, Edward and Augusta insist that they still plan to marry. Surprisingly, Colbourne announces he won’t stand in the way of their union. He’s taken Charlotte’s words to heart about respecting Augusta’s choices, even if he doesn’t agree with them. But he begs her to reconsider if marriage to Edward is what she really wants. Is Edward really worthy of her, he asks?

Augusta insists that Edward is a good man. But her defense of him causes him to rethink his plans. He abruptly breaks things off with Augusta, telling her that he was not in love with her. He was only interested in her for her fortune. Not only that, but he fully intended to “ruin” her and was only stopped by the sudden arrival of Charlotte and Colbourne.

“I always put myself first,” he tells her.

Did Edward have feelings for Augusta in ‘Sanditon’?

Augusta is devastated by Edward’s rejection. She’s experienced her first heartbreak, and it’s going to take some time for her to get over it. But Edward’s feelings are more difficult to discern. When he returns home, he tells Lady Denham he realized Augusta “deserves a good deal better than a man like me.” But he denies that he had any real affection for her.

“You know me, incapable of feeling,” he says.

Should we take Edward at his word? Or is it possible that he had fallen for Augusta? Yes, he was initially more attracted to her inheritance than to her. But her naive faith in him may have actually had an effect on him. While he might not be madly in love with Augusta, her love for him allowed him to envision a better version of himself. But Edward also thinks he’s just as irredeemable as everyone around him believes. He pushes Augusta away because he doesn’t believe he’s worthy of her. His love might not be the same as what Colbourne feels for Charlotte, for example, but he cares for her enough to know that marrying him would, in the end, not make her happy.

The series finale of Sanditon airs Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. All episodes of Sanditon Season 3 are currently streaming on PBS Passport.

