Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt Share At Least 1 Close ‘Friend’ In Common

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are two of Hollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. Both actors have weathered significant personal controversy to emerge triumphant, starring in hit after hit. While Bullock and Pitt are contemporaries, they have only shared the screen once before – which is that much more impressive considering that they both share a close connection to fellow actor Jennifer Aniston. Interestingly enough, their shared friendship with Aniston isn’t the only Hollywood connection that Bullock and Pitt share.

Sandra Bullock is good friends with Jennifer Aniston

Bullock and Aniston’s friendship dates back to around 2014 when they spent time together at a dinner party hosted by superstar Gwyneth Paltrow. According to Us Weekly, Bullock and Aniston were well aware of each other before that occasion. And once they started talking, they realized how much they had in common. A source told the publication that “everything just really clicked,” noting that the two stars “bonded over where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.”

Interestingly enough, Bullock and Aniston both dated the same man. Actor Tate Donovan went out with Bullock for four years before starting a romance with Aniston. Over the past few years, Bullock and Aniston have spoken in glowing terms to the press. Bullock repeatedly praises her friend’s authenticity.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remained good friends after their 2005 divorce

Of course, well before Bullock and Aniston established their close friendship, the Friends star was deeply involved with Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before their 2005 split made headlines. Both Pitt and Aniston went on to find love with other people. But it seems as though the two never lost their genuine affection for each other.

In recent years, Pitt has been spotted attending events hosted by Aniston, with insiders claiming that Pitt and Aniston have maintained a close friendship despite their painful divorce. In early 2021, Aniston opened up about her friendship with Pitt, claiming, according to Entertainment Tonight, “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.”

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are co-starring in a brand-new film

L: Sandra Bullock | Karwai Tang/WireImage, R: Brad Pitt | Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the only connection that Pitt and Bullock share. The two stars, who share the screen in the upcoming action film Bullet Train, are also close friends with fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney. According to Metro, Bullock and Pitt actually have a very friendly relationship behind the scenes and have bonded over their mutual friendships with Clooney, as well as English actor Cate Blanchett.

Bullock has consistently praised Pitt’s acting skills and professionalism as well. She opened up to USA Today about Pitt’s contributions to her film The Lost City, a film where he appeared in a small role. “You just realize (that Brad Pitt is) a movie star and a great actor for a reason: Because he works really, really hard,” Bullock noted. “He brought a work ethic that was pretty astounding.” Recalling the difficult shooting conditions, Bullock said, “He brought his professionalism, and he is Brad Pitt because he’s just freaking awesome.” Fans who love both Bullock and Pitt can see the two in Bullet Train, debuting in theaters on August 5, 2022.

