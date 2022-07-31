Sandra Bullock vs. Brad Pitt: Which ‘Bullet Train’ Star Has the Higher Net Worth?

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Both have been mainstays in the entertainment industry since the early 90s, making waves with their good looks and versatility. Even though both Bullock and Pitt became famous around the same time, the stars have only appeared together in one other project, The Lost City. That’s changing when Bullet Train hits theaters in August, marking their second major collaboration. A highly-anticipated action film that features Pitt, Bullock, and a star-studded supporting cast, Bullet Train is bound to be a hit. Pitt and Bullock aren’t just acting contemporaries — both stars have serious clout in Hollywood, with respective net worths that are extremely impressive.

What is Brad Pitt’s net worth?

Pitt first started receiving acclaim in Hollywood as a “pretty boy,” a golden-blond hero with a fit physique and a down-home accent. His big breakthrough role was in the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise, but he quickly proved that he was up for challenging roles. In short order, Pitt made appearances in major motion pictures such as A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, Interview with the Vampire, 12 Monkeys, and Fight Club.

Even as Pitt’s personal life made tabloid headlines, he continued to choose interesting acting roles. And even well into the early 2000s, Pitt remained a solid box-office draw. A few of his best-known roles include Inglorious Basterds, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Ocean’s Eleven, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. These days, Pitt acts less and produces more. His staggering net worth of $300 million proves that Pitt still has the clout to do what he wants in Hollywood.

What is Sandra Bullock’s net worth?

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “The Lost City” at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bullock started acting just a few years before Pitt, making her feature film debut in the 1987 film Hangmen. By the early ’90s, she had become one of Hollywood’s most popular leading ladies, with roles in movies like Speed, While You Were Sleeping, The Net, Miss Congeniality, and The Proposal. Likable and quirky, Bullock has always managed to keep the focus on her work rather than on her personal life — although the public seems truly fascinated with her life and loves.

Today, Bullock is still a force to be reckoned with at the box office – and with a brand-new film, Bullet Train, hitting theaters in early August, she is living proof that true talent is timeless. Bullock is also very wealthy, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of around $250 million.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock co-star in ‘Bullet Train’

While both Pitt and Bullock are very wealthy stars, Pitt has a slight edge on Bullock in terms of net worth, with $300 million to her $250 million. Fans of both actors can catch them in Bullet Train, which is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2022. The film features Pitt as Ladybug, a relentlessly unlucky assassin who wants to give up his hard-edged lifestyle. But his handler, Maria Beetle, played by Bullock, keeps finding ways to pull Ladybug back in.

After boarding a bullet train to Kyoto, Ladybug discovers the same briefcase he is pursuing is the target of other onboard operatives as well. And the journey quickly turns deadly. The film features other talented stars, including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Zazie Beetz.

