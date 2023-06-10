Sarah Ferguson Cried When She Learned What Princess Eugenie Named Her New Baby

What Princess Eugenie named her baby brought tears of joy to her mother, Sarah Ferguson’s eyes. In an episode of her debut podcast, the Duchess of York revealed how she suddenly found herself getting emotional upon hearing the “moving” meaning of the new royal baby’s name.

Princess Eugenie named her baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie | Dave Benett/Getty Images

Eugenie, the youngest of Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s children announced the arrival of her new baby on June 5. In an Instagram post, complete with two adorable images, she revealed that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were now parents of two.

The 33-year-old shared in the caption she gave birth to the royal family’s latest addition, a baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she wrote in the caption alongside an image of the newborn wearing a blue-and-white hat.

Eugenie continued, explaining the meaning behind her baby’s name, saying: “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

The post also included an update on how Eugenie’s oldest child, 2-year-old August Brooksbank, is doing in the wake of the new addition. “Augie is loving being a big brother already,” she wrote alongside blue and red heart emojis.

Eugenie also shared a sweet snap of her two sons together, showing Augie standing next to Ernest’s bassinet.

Sarah Ferguson called what Princess Eugenie named her baby ‘so moving’

In the June 7 episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Ferguson discussed becoming a grandmother for the third time.

On the topic of the baby’s name, Ferguson said she “was really touched.”

“When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there,” she told her co-host, Sarah Thomson. “It was very kind, I thought. It made me cry, of course.”

Her father, Ronald Ferguson, died in 2003. Prior to his death, he’d spent years working as a polo manager for Prince Philip and the now-King Charles III.

Ferguson went on to share she’d been in a children’s store in Florence, Italy, shopping for “little blue booties” when Eugenie called her to reveal the baby’s name.

She also said Eugenie’s new baby is doing “very well,” calling him “seriously beautiful.”

Sarah Ferguson gave an update on her other grandchildren besides Princess Eugenie’s baby

The royal baby talk didn’t end with Eugenie’s newest addition. “I get so proud but I can’t just whip out photographs willy-nilly,” Ferguson said. “Granny rules, my goodness.”

Beyond that, she offered listeners an update on her other grandkids, including Princess Beatrice’s daughter as well as August.

“Sienna is very, very strong. She’s 18 months … and Wolfie, her brother, is seven, so she’s really strong,” she said in reference to Beatrice’s stepson. “She has to be.”

“Wolfie says, ‘Come on, Sienna,’ and off they go,” she added, saying the two children are “very close and have a great relationship.”

When Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went to the Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s royal wedding on June 1, Ferguson spent quality time with Sienna.

“While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play and to stay with me,” she recalled. “So it was very nice, the last couple of days, I’ve managed to really have a bond.”

The 63-year-old gave her granddaughter a “little sip of tea out of my teacup,” mixed with cold water, as a “special treat.”