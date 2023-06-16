The premiere episode of Sarah Ferguson's 'Tea Talks' podcast dropped on May 31 but the new venture could be trouble for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah Ferguson has a new title. In addition to being the Duchess of York and a successful romance novel author, she’s now heading up her own podcast. Although a royal commentator says Ferguson’s new podcast will have her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, feeling the “repercussions.”

Sarah Ferguson’s ‘Tea Talks’ podcast premiered on May 31

The Duchess of York is the latest British royal to introduce a podcast. She joins the likes of Meghan Markle, who hosts Spotify’s Archetypes podcast, as well as Mike Tindall with The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby.

Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah premiered on May 31. In it, Ferguson and her friend, entrepreneur Sarah Thomson, “have candid conversations as they spill the tea on the roller coaster of life,” per the podcast’s description.

Part current events and part advice, the co-hosts discuss “hot topics” of the week and “share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues.” Additionally, they offer “personal insights to listeners’ dilemmas.”

Ferguson and her co-host also “promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”

Beatrice and Eugenie’s mom is considered a ‘loose cannon’ in the royal family, commentator says

Her nickname might be Fergie but the 63-year-old is regarded as a “loose cannon” in royal circles, according to commentator Kinsey Schofield.

“Sarah is still a loose cannon,” Schofield told the U.K.’s Express. “It makes the royal households nervous.”

“Beatrice and Eugenie can become whatever they want to outside of the royal family,” she continued. “But their parents have squandered any hope of the girls elevating themselves within the fold.”

Currently, Beatrice and Eugenie are nine and 11 in the royal family’s line of succession behind Prince William, Prince Harry, and their cousins’ respective children. They attend the occasional royal family event, most recently being King Charles III’s coronation. However, as non-working royals, they both have jobs outside “the Firm.”

The To Di For Daily podcast host continued, saying the unpredictability that comes with Ferguson is ultimately a detriment to Beatrice and Eugenie.

“Whether she’s telling the media about the ghost of the Queen [Elizabeth II] haunting their corgis or mic-ing up to record a new episode of her brand-new podcast there is no telling what she will do or say next,” Schofield said. “And the girls feel those repercussions.”

Sarah Ferguson could reveal a ‘vault’ of secrets on ‘Tea Talks’ podcast

Beatrice and Eugenie’s mom could say a lot about the royal family on Tea Talks. Discussing the podcast on their own podcast, Royally Us, co-hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi remarked that Ferguson has a “whole vault” she could tap into for content.

“I can’t wait for this. Give me all the royal tea that I can possibly handle,” Ross said. “I’m sure she has a lot to say. I’m sure she has a whole vault of things that she can divulge. Only time will tell if she will spill.”

“She could literally write a book. She’s hiding a lot of secrets,” Garibaldi added.

During her time as a senior royal, Ferugson weathered multiple media storms with 1992’s so-called toe-sucking scandal arguably being the biggest. She and Prince Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996. The two remain close, living together at the Royal Lodge.

For now, at least, Ferguson hasn’t dropped any bombshells on Tea Talks. Instead, she’s discussed the arrival of Eugenie’s new baby, Ernest, who makes three grandchildren for her.

A new episode of the Tea Talks podcast drops every Wednesday.