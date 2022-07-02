Sarah Hyland to Host ‘Love Island: USA’ Season 4: Everything to Know About the Actor

Actor and singer Sarah Hyland will replace Arielle Vandenberg as the host of Love Island USA for season 4. Here is everything you need to know about the Modern Family star.

Sarah Hyland is most known as Haley Dunphy in ‘Modern Family’

Born in Manhattan, New York, Sarah Hyland attended a local performing arts school before landing her first role as Howard’s daughter in Private Parts (1997) at the age of 7.

She then appeared in several television shows and films before getting her first recurring role as Heather in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live (2007), followed by Maddie Healy in Lipstick Jungle (2008-09).

RELATED: Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) Sang ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ During This ‘Modern Family’ Episode

In 2009, she landed her most recognizable role as Claire and Phil’s oldest daughter, flirtatious teenager Haley Dunphy in the award-winning sitcom Modern Family, which she portrayed until the series conclusion in 2020. Hyland also starred in Disney Channel Original Movie Greek Charming (2011), Scary Movie 5 (2013), See You in Valhalla (2015), Satanic (2016), xoxo (2016), The Wedding Year (2019), and My Fake Boyfriend (2022) and served as a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 5.

Outside of acting, Hyland also sings and has released a couple of singles, including “Don’t Wanna Know” (2017) and “Know U Anymore” (2018).

Hyland has opened up about her kidney dysplasia and transplant journey

In a December 2018 interview with Self, the actor detailed her journey with kidney dysplasia.

According to the Modern Family star, she received the diagnosis as a child.

Sarah Hyland missed the SAGs due to her kidney dysplasia. We're genuinely thrilled to see her back and looking wonderful. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/myHeQrwjVX — TODAY Style (@TODAYstyle) September 17, 2017

Her father donated his kidney to her in April 2012, but it failed, resulting in another transplant she received from her brother in September 2017.

The actor continually takes medication to ensure the second kidney doesn’t fail, which sometimes results in her getting put on bed rest. Since her diagnosis, Hyland has had over 15 health-related surgeries.

Hyland is engaged to ‘The Bachelorette’ star Wells Adams

After dating Greek Charming leading man Matt Prokop and Vampire Academy co-star Dominic Sherwood, she met The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams.

They began dating in 2017 and got engaged in July 2019.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams ~met~ on Twitter, where Sarah often tweeted about Wells on Bachelor In Paradise.

Wells tweeted back, slid into her DMs, and they agreed to meet up for drinks and tacos the next time they were both in LA. pic.twitter.com/uXF6ldlS0o — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 22, 2021

The two initially planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but had to postpone their wedding several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyland and Adams hope to marry at some point in 2022.

They recently caused a stir online when she posted a picture of a newborn as many fans wondered if the pair secretly welcomed a child together. However, she has since clarified the baby in question is their nephew.

How old is Sarah Hyland, and what is her net worth?

Born November 24, 1990, Hyland is currently 31 years old.

CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that the actor earned around $70,000 per episode for the first nine seasons before receiving a raise to $130,000 per episode until the series ended after 11 seasons in 2020.

I really had to pee… pic.twitter.com/ALiuuHRAbg — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 20, 2020

Hyland currently lives with Adams in a Los Angeles-based $3.55 million home. She also owns a $715,000 house she purchased in 2013 and a Valley Village house for which she paid $1.9 million.

Additionally, the actor is a spokeswoman for Wallflower Jeans and has appeared in an ad for the game console Nintendo 3DS. Her net worth is reportedly $14 million. Love Island USA premieres on July 19 on Peacock.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland and Her BFF Got Matching Butt Tattoos