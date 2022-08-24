Sarah Hyland’s ‘Modern Family’ Co-Stars Attended Her and Wells Adams’ Intimate Wedding

For 11 seasons, Sarah Hyland played snarky wild child Haley Dunphy on ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family. The Emmy Award-winning show has since come to an end, but the cast is still close. Several Modern Family castmates, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, recently reunited at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding. Here’s a look into the mini Modern Family reunion that took place at the dreamy Santa Barbara ceremony.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ relationship timeline

From their flirty Twitter interactions to their three-year engagement and romantic vineyard wedding, it’s been a long journey to “I do” for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

According to Elle, sparks started flying between the couple during Adams’ gig as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise. Adams sent out a funny tweet calling for Bachelor in Paradise bar backs and referenced Modern Family character Phil Dunphy. He tagged Hyland, to which she responded, “I’ll start working on my garnishing skills.”

I'll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 35% of your tips…. or free dogs. https://t.co/0Zt4Tp94oS — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

But apparently, Hyland had already been crushing on her now-husband since the second she saw him on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After that, the couple were spotted together on a number of occasions. Us Weekly broke the news that they were officially seeing each other in October 2017.

In July 2019, Adams popped the question to Hyland during their vacation to Fiji. He even made sure to include Hyland’s TV parents in his marriage proposal.

During a special farewell episode of Modern Family, Hyland said: “When my fiancé proposed, he asked my mom and dad for their blessing. Then, he also hunted down Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell for their blessing. They really, really are like my second set of parents.”

However, Hyland and Adams had to postpone their original wedding plans twice due to the pandemic. But finally, after years of waiting, they tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony at a vineyard near Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 20, 2022.

No joke, at 9am this morning I went to Ralph’s and bought 2 packs of bologna and a bag of coffee. Some things never change. https://t.co/cd2LBWif95 — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) July 21, 2022

Several ‘Modern Family’ stars attended Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding

It’s no secret that the Modern Family cast is close. But at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding, the former castmates proved that family always sticks together — even when the cameras are off.

A slew of Modern Family vets attended the ceremony, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen.

Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the show, even officiated the ceremony. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the actor uploaded a snap from the wedding with the caption: “Had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding. What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn’t be happier for you love bugs.”

the fam ? pic.twitter.com/BwyJzghPv8 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) August 23, 2022

What else has Sarah Hyland been up to since the ‘Modern Family’ finale?

Aside from wedding planning, Hyland has kept busy with new acting roles since Modern Family wrapped in 2020.

Currently, she’s hosting season 4 of the U.S. version of the dating show Love Island, which will air its finale on Aug. 28.

She’s also set to have a recurring role on the upcoming Pitch Perfect TV series, which is in pre-production, per IMDb. Additionally, Hyland starred in the rom-com My Fake Boyfriend, which premiered to mixed reviews back in June.

