Sarah Jessica Parker Admits Money Makes Staying Fit Easier

Like most celebrities, Sarah Jessica Parker puts a lot of time and effort into her appearance. She often looks stunning on the red carpet and on screen. However, the And Just Like That… star understands that staying fit doesn’t come easy for everyone.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion icon

Parker has been a style icon since rising to fame as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.

In the hit HBO series, the actor wore many memorable pieces, including designer shoes and handbags, little black dresses, and even tutus. Even though Sex and the City was set in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Carrie’s outfits still serve as fashion inspirations for women today.

Parker has even ventured into the fashion designing business. In 2007, she launched her clothing line, Bitten, sold at the former clothing chain Steve & Barry’s. Then, in 2014, the actor debuted the footwear SJP Collection, which is sold at Nordstrom. Parker also began selling bridalwear in 2018.

Sarah Jessica Parker admits staying fit is easier with money

Parker’s work on screen often requires her to stay in shape. Many people find getting fit challenging, and the And Just Like That… star admits money gives her an advantage.

“I want to say something about that, which is that no real woman should look to any woman in this industry as an example,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2006. “It’s simply not applicable because of the enormous number of advantages we have. Women in this country should be reminded to be healthy rather than to be a size zero. I’m not going to kid you: Money changes everything. I’m fortunate enough to have things like private trainers and yoga classes. I realize that.”

A movie producer once sent Parker a treadmill

It’s not uncommon for actors to change their appearance for roles. In the 1990s, a movie producer went as far as sending Parker a treadmill because he was “concerned” about her weight.

“I was about to do Honeymoon in Vegas, and before that, I was off to do another movie in Iowa. And the producer of Honeymoon in Vegas was very concerned about me being fit for Honeymoon in Vegas. So they sent a treadmill to Iowa,” she recalled in 2015 on Sirius XM Radio Andy’s My Favorite Song With John Benjamin Hickey (via E! News).

Parker clarified that she is an “amenable” person and that the producer’s action didn’t offend her. She said she enthusiastically used the treadmill to prepare for her Honeymoon in Vegas role.

“I would very diligently go out every single day and run like a lunatic to [C+C’s Music Factory’s ‘Everybody Dance Now’],” she recalled. “And then when I went to Iowa, on the treadmill, I would continue to run to the song. And then we went to Vegas, and I had a treadmill also in my room, and I would get up every morning and run.”

