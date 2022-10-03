Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett’s Involvement in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

When several publications announced that John Corbett would reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That... season 2, fans were understandably skeptical. Corbett made a joke last year that led fans to assume he’d appear in the HBO Max reboot’s first season. He never materialized, and Sarah Jessica Parker later revealed that Corbett was just making a joke. At the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Parker almost confirmed that Corbett would be reprising his role this time.

John Corbett joked about appearing in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 1

In April 2021, just as the hype around And Just Like That… was building. Page Six caught up with John Corbett. The famed actor told the publication that he was absolutely involved in the HBO Max reboot and that he’d be appearing in multiple episodes. The internet went wild about Aidan’s apparent involvement in Carrie’s life. Then, he never appeared.

Several months later, Sarah Jessica Parker, who famously starred as Carrie Bradshaw, discussed the entire situation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Parker revealed that Corbett was having a bit of fun with a reporter and later reached out to apologize for making the joke. Parker admitted that an apology wasn’t necessary and that if there were a way to fit Corbett’s character into the series, it would happen. It looks like they found a way.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirms Aidan Shaw’s inclusion in the series

Corbett didn’t appear in season 1, but it looks like his role in season 2 is basically confirmed. At least Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t think there is a point in playing coy any longer. At the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the star and got as much information as possible about Aidan’s involvement in season 2 of And Just Like That…

When asked whether Corbett was returning this time, Parker said, “Could be, could be,” before relenting and stating, “Well, you know, I can’t be like, cryptic about it anymore.” While it isn’t 100% confirmation of Corbett’s involvement, it is likely as close as fans will get, at least for now. If Aidan does appear in season 2, he’ll likely be spotted once filming is in full swing.

If rumors are to be believed, Corbett’s joke will actually come to pass

Corbett joked about appearing in multiple episodes and having a fairly large role in the reboot’s inaugural season. That didn’t happen, and it turned out to be Corbett’s way of having some fun with a reporter. Now, it looks like everything he said is true just a season later.

According to Deadline, Corbett is not only set to reprise his role as Aidan in And Just Like That… season 2, but the role will be a substantial one. The publication reported that Aidan would have a multi-episode story arc, although insiders aren’t giving away exactly what that arc will be. Aidan first appeared as Carrie Bradshaw’s season 3 and season 4 beau but also settled into the series as Steve Brady’s friend and business partner. Romance with Carrie doesn’t appear to be off the table, but things could go differently.

HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date for season 2 of And Just Like That… The cast sat down for their first table read for the season on September 21.

