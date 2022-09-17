Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City co-stars came together to deliver a cultural phenomenon of a television show. But after the series ended, Parker didn’t see her and her crew reuniting for another project.

Sarah Jessica Parker was the last to be cast in ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City was one of HBO’s most critically acclaimed shows that built a passionate fanbase during its run. The series was also nominated for several Emmy awards, and even won a few at the height of its popularity.

In the beginning, however, it was difficult for Parker to imagine the show being as successful as it became. Ironically, Parker was the first actor City creator Darren Star had in mind when writing the pilot.

“According to Darren, he said he wrote the show with me in his head as he was typing. Once he bought the book from Candace Bushnell, who wrote these columns and put them into book form — once he had ownership of the book, he said that as he was writing that he thought — he would hear my voice saying the lines,” Parker once recalled in an interview with Larry King.

Still, Parker shared that she was cast after all of her other co-stars were hired. But Parker was reluctant to do a television series.

“But he didn’t come to me until he had cast some other people, and I think Cynthia had been cast and Kristin Davis had been cast, and I think they were speaking to Kim Cattrall at the time to play Samantha. And I had great reservations,” she said.

Despite the reservations, Parker would go on to join the rest of the Sex and the City. And she never looked back afterwards.

Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t expect to work with her ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars ever again

At one point, Parker had nothing but fond memories working alongside her Sex and the City family. She felt that each of her co-workers made the characters theirs, which further contributed to the show’s success. She described Kim Cattrall as giving a “fantastic” performance as the show’s Samantha Jones. Parker had similar remarks for her two other co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

But Parker didn’t think the cast would ever reunite after the show ended. She assumed and was excited for everyone to branch off to follow their own pursuits, including herself.

“We’ll always know one another, but I doubt we’ll work together again. Well, Cynthia and I might, because we worked together before, in theater,” she once said in an interview with Oprah. “But we’re forever in one another’s lives. I want the same thing for them that I want for myself: new experiences. I’m not worried about them getting roles. They’ll go on and do exciting things that scare and challenge them, too.”

As many know, however, Parker would eventually reunite with her cast for the Sex and the City films. She would also reunite with her City co-stars for its sequel series And Just Like That. Although Cattrall wouldn’t return with the rest of the women.

Kim Cattrall once claimed ‘Sex and the City’ cast members were never really friends

Cattrall, who has aired her perceived grievances with Parker, once claimed the show’s cast members weren’t as close as the characters they portrayed. Cattrall asserted that she and her crew saw each other more as co-workers than true friends.

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal,” Cattrall once said in an interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories(via BBC).

She also didn’t appreciate how the media treated her during her time on the spotlight, and claimed Parker didn’t help matters.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous,” she added.

