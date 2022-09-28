Sarah Jessica Parker Once Had Enormous Regrets About the ‘Sex and the City’ Film Because of Her Family

Sarah Jessica Parker’s successful Sex and the City franchise furthered its legacy with two commercially successful movies.

Despite the accomplishments of the films, however, there were some regrets Parker had about doing them.

Sarah Jessica Parker once felt the chances of a ‘Sex and the City’ film were slim

Sarah Jessica Parker | Shannon Finney/Getty Images

After the finale of Sex and the City, many felt that a film would be the natural progression for the franchise. Parker was also on board with continuing the series with a feature. But at one point, the actor believed a movie was far from a done deal.

Too many obstacles stood in the way of getting a City movie off the ground. So much so that it made Parker skeptical of there ever being a film at all. This was despite already receiving an appealing script from longtime City writer and director Michael Patrick King.

“It was a beautiful, funny script that Michael Patrick had written and, you know, three of us wanted to do it and you have to respect people for not wanting to and for moving on. It was a hard pill to swallow. But it feels like the moment has passed for it. The momentum was so critical to make that movie then and when we heard we couldn’t make it … that Kim didn’t want to … the sets were struck and they were sold or put in a dumpster and it’s all gone,” Parker once said in an interview with Wind City Times.

But Parker and her co-workers would later manage to pull off not only one Sex and the City film, but also a sequel. The two films went on to be commercial hits, adding to the successes of the original series.

Sarah Jessica Parker had enormous regrets regarding the ‘Sex and the City’ film

Filming the Sex and the City show and films came with a couple of sacrifices and regrets that Parker had to deal with. For instance, Parker once confided to Just Jared, that she regretted not taking more pictures on set while doing the show. Likewise, in the movies, she also addressed concerns about the films’ strain on her loved ones.

As many know, Parker shares a family with her husband Mathew Broderick. At the time of filming the City sequel, she had already expanded her family with a couple of new members to the Parker household. In addition to their firstborn James Wilkie, the couple also welcomed twins Tabitha and Marion. Their inclusion into the Hollywood couples’ life wasn’t the same as their son’s.

“It’s been different than when James arrived, since our family expanded in an untraditional way. We didn’t plan on having two, but we were doubly blessed, and it’s been just wonderful,” Parker once told Glamour (via Radar Online). “Tabitha and Marion just turned four months old-one would prefer to be held 24 hours a day, and the other is already suffering from type A issues.”

Working on the City film made tending to her family’s needs a bit more challenging for the star.

“It’s been amazing but complicated because of my current work schedule, which I have enormous regrets about,” she said.

Sarah Jessica Parker once shared that she ended the ‘Sex and the City’ television series because of her family

There were many reasons why Parker decided to conclude the original Sex and the City show when she did. In an interview with Vogue, the Emmy Winner explained that her children played a significant role in calling quits on the City. At that point, her dedication towards her children trumped her dedication towards her profession.

“I loved it. But I ultimately chose to stop doing the television series because I felt like it required, and deserved, a lot of time when I really wanted to be a parent,” she said.

