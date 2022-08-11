Sarah Jessica Parker Revealed That Willie Garson Believed Stanford Blatch Was the Most Popular ‘Sex and the City’ Character

Willie Garson’s sudden death in 2021 devastated Sex and the City fans and the entertainment industry. Garson, who spent six seasons playing Stanford Blatch, was supposed to have a major storyline in the HBO Max reboot of the famed series. The storyline was scrapped when Garson’s cancer progressed to the point that he could not return to the set. Fans would have loved to see it. Garson was a major draw for the show; apparently, he knew it. Sarah Jessica Parker once revealed that Garson believed Stanford was the most popular Sex and the City character.

What happened to Stanford Blatch in ‘And Just Like That…’?

Garson’s September 2021 death from pancreatic cancer was felt throughout the Sex and the City reboot, regardless of how hard the production team attempted to carry on. Garson was set to have a large story arc in the HBO Max reboot, but it was scaled down and changed when Garson became too ill to continue working. Instead, Garson’s character, Stanford Blatch, suddenly left New York to manage a TikTok star in Japan. He left Carrie Bradshaw a note in her famed studio apartment before he left. Fans also learned that Stanford asked his husband, Anthony Marantino, for a divorce before he jetted off to Tokyo to start a new life.

During an interview ahead of the HBO Max release of And Just Like That…, showrunner Michael Patrick King made it clear that Garson’s real-life death would not be played out on screen with Stanford Blatch. King said the idea of it was too painful. The decision to allow his character to live in another country felt right, both for the cast and crew who knew and loved Garson and for fans of both the actor and his famed character.

Sarah Jessica Parker said Willie Garson was certain Stanford was the star of ‘Sex and the City’

Stanford Blatch might not have been one of the four main pals featured in Sex and the City, but the character was an important part of the series. Stanford Blatch served as the perfect outside perspective and a source of levity, even when the series got a little deep. Garson was aware of his character’s importance, revealed Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That…: The Documentary.

Reflecting on the loss of Garson, Parker remembered her friend and his feelings on his character. She said, “He would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show.” Parker recalled that Garson wasn’t kidding about it, either. He knew exactly how important he was to the original show’s success. Parker added wistfully that he might have been right. From the sounds of it, he would have been similarly instrumental to the reboot’s success.

Was Stanford Blatch the best ‘Sex and the City’ character?

Sex and the City fans have a lot of opinions about who the absolute best character was. The four main ladies of the series have plenty of points for and against them. Some fans find Samantha Jones’ sexually liberated attitude refreshing, while others see her behavior as crass and inappropriate. Some fans adore Carrie’s free-spirited nature, while others argue that she’s a walking red flag. Other viewers find Miranda’s no-nonsense persona realistic, while others find it off-putting. Charlotte York has fans and foes, too.

Few people have a bad word to say about Stanford Blatch, though. The character is largely beloved. He might not be the outright star of the famed series. He was arguably the most important side character, though, and the most well-liked. Vogue believes he is the absolute best side character. He beat out Lily Goldenblatt and Enid Frick on the publication’s list.

