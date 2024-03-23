Sarah Jessica Parker felt she might do more harm than good if she started guiding her fans towards a specific fashion choice.

Sarah Jessica Parker has become a bit of a fashion icon thanks to her glamorous Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw. But she felt it was ill-advised for her to give other women fashion advice for one important reason.

Sarah Jessica Parker believes women are too different to give fashion advice to

Sarah Jessica Parker | Gotham/GC Images

Parker has shown that she can be just as fashionable as Carrie Bradshaw, just in her own way. The actor has lit up the cover of several magazines over the years. She’s even been the head of her own fashion line. Because of these factors, it’s easy to see why some might look toward Parker for a few fashion tips. But the Emmy winner has always been reluctant to give any advice because of how diverse women are.

“I never give style advice,” Parker once told Vogue. “First of all, what’s right for me, what feels good to me, will be different to you, but the point I can always make is to be yourself.”

If Parker did give any advice, it was for people of all shapes and sizes to embrace what made them unique.

“The most arresting and compelling person is the person that is themselves,” she added. “That’s what we’re drawn to in an individual, somebody who has a point of view that’s interesting and different, totally their own.”

But Parker sympathized with people who couldn’t tap into that kind of inner confidence, feeling it was something all ages grappled with.



“It’s very hard as a young person to be yourself,” she said. “I wish that everybody would feel the confidence to really be themselves early on, but that’s just something that comes in the developmental stages of young and old.”

Why Sarah Jessica Parker turned down multiple offers to start a fashion line

Parker has had her fingerprints on the fashion industry for quite some time now. Her brand, titled simply SJP, offers a variety of cosmetic products and clothing styles designed simply to bring the best out of consumers.

But initially, Parker wasn’t sure she wanted to have any kind of influence on the fashion industry. Back in her earlier years, she realized she was only being offered fashion lines due to her Sex and the City popularity. Which felt unearned and disrespectful to real-life fashion designers.

“I started to be asked in a serious way right when Sex and the City ended,” Parker told The New York Times. “I was really confounded by the offers, and it felt really fraudulent to consider them—mostly because they were real design jobs for a huge amount of money. It was the kind of money that designers who had been working for years should have the opportunity to receive. So I felt that the only reason for me to take one of these offers was money, and I’ve never made one of those kind of mercenary decisions. It’s not my approach.”

This changed when the fashion company Howard and Andy approached her, and told her everything she needed to hear about starting a fashion line.

“Everything they said was effective,” she said. “For the longest time it was all about my fear. Not about being exploited, but whether we could really do what they were saying. Can we really make quality clothing? Can we be relevant?”

Sarah Jessica Parker once revealed why Carrie Bradshaw often avoided this very common fashion habit

Parker brought attention to how her character Carrie Bradshaw was fashionable in every sense except for one. Her character typically didn’t get her fingernails manicured, which was a common fashion tradition. But Parker shared there was a very practical reason behind this choice.

“Carrie’s a writer,” Parker told Glamour. “So she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer.”

Because of this, Parker believed her character wouldn’t feel the need to do her fingernails.

“It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself,” she said.