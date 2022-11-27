Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson Became ‘Great Friends’ Before ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City has introduced many popular characters into pop culture, from the sassy, empowered Samantha Jones to klutzy, fashion-forward Carrie Bradshaw. While the women of the show were the leading characters throughout the series run, the supporting characters contributed a lot as well. Foremost amongst them is Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s male best friend and her sounding board in the show. While the actors behind Carrie and Stanford were close onscreen, the two stars were joined at the hip behind the scenes as well. Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Gardon were good friends well before working together on Sex and the City.

Willie Garson starred as Stanford Blatch in ‘Sex and the City’

The character of Stanford Blatch was often referred to as “the fifth lady” on Sex and the City. As portrayed by actor Garson, Stanford was a staple presence throughout all six seasons of the show. He provided Carrie and the girls with advice and a sympathetic ear. Stanford is also unique in that he was one of the only supporting characters with his own storylines. The show depicted his failed relationships, his fashion disasters, and his adventures in New York City.

After the series ended, Garson reprised his role in Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. He even returned for the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That…, proving that his onscreen friendship with Carrie Bradshaw is one that truly managed to stand the test of time.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson were ‘great friends’ before ‘Sex and the City’

As it turns out, Parker and Garson had already perfected their best-friend energy well before Sex and the City. According to BuzzFeed, the two met at a party. “Someone thought we’d really get along, so we were seated next to each other at a dinner party and we became absolutely great friends. We always say if either of us was on (‘Sex and the City’) and the other one wasn’t, we’d be there anyway, hanging out,” Garson once shared.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared her heartbreak after Willie Garson’s death

When Garson died suddenly in 2021, during the airing of the first season of And Just Like That…, fans were shocked and devastated. Parker, speaking out about the loss of her friend, was quick to point out that Garson recognized how important Stanford was to the tapestry of the SATC universe. “He would always tell me that he was the most popular character on the show,” Parker said, noting that the actor was incredibly serious about that point.

On a more personal note, Parker shared her feelings about the loss of Garson on Instagram. “It’s been unbearable,” she wrote. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship….Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”

Parker also praised his dedication to raising his son, Nathan, calling out how Garson’s commitment to Nathan was his “greatest achievement.” For fans, Garson’s role as Stanford will forever remain a shining light in pop culture as well as the SATC universe.

